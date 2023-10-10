"One of the best players in the world is Roger Federer, but my hero is Rafael Nadal" - Fabian Marozsan

Roger Federer might be one of the best players in the world but Hungarian tennis sensation Fabian Marozsan has but one tennis hero -- Rafael Nadal.

Marozsan earned one of his biggest victories on the ATP Tour on Tuesday, beating former World No. 2 Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Having beaten Carlos Alcaraz earlier in the season at the Italian Open, the World No. 91 defeated Ruud 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 in three sets to book his spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 tournament.

Speaking at his press conference afterwards, the 24-year-old opened up about his tennis idols growing up, lamenting the lack of Hungarians he could look up to. In their absence, he directed his adulation towards Federer and Nadal, but mostly towards the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"I don't have Hungarians, or we don't have so many players at home, unfortunately. But, yeah, I think one of the best players in the world is, of course, it's Roger, but my hero is Nadal, Rafa Nadal," Marozsan said.

Marozsan was ecstatic about having beaten Casper Ruud, commenting that reaching the last eight at a Masters 1000 tournament was the best result he could have hoped for himself.

"I'm just really happy to be playing today against Casper. He's one of the top-seeded players here. He has a good chance to winning almost every tournament. I'm just really happy to play against him in this tournament here in Shanghai. Yeah, it's the best result for me, I mean, to play in the last eight in a Masters tournament," Marozsan said.

Rafael Nadal fan Fabian Marozsan started playing tennis at the age of just five, under the tutelage of his father

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9

Fabian Marozsan also spoke about how his tennis journey began during the press conference, recalling that he started playing at the age of just five under the watchful eye of his father.

With tennis being the first sport that he tried his hand at, Marozsan considers it to be "love at first sight."

"I mean, I was just five years old when I just started to play tennis. I learned everything from my father. He plays tennis before, and now he's just supporting me from home. He's watching all the matches that I'm playing," Fabian Marozsan said.

"So, yeah, I was really young when I started to play and it was my first sport that I just try when I was young. So it was love for the first, I don't know, how do you say, the first... [sight]" he added.'

Meanwhile, the World No. 91 will take on either Hubert Hurkacz or Zhizhen Zhang in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

