Jim Courier's commentary during the 2024 French Open clash has garnered high praise from Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish. Courier's insightful analysis during Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda's high-profile third-round clash drew his compatriots' attention.

Earlier this week, Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, was left frustrated with the Tennis Channel commentators' incessant chatter during Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka's blockbuster second-round clash.

In contrast, Courier's commentary on the same platform during Alcaraz and Korda's match has received significant acclaim from his fellow Americans, Fish and Roddick.

Amid the riveting on-court battle, Mardy Fish took to social media to praise Jim Courier's skills, calling him one of the best TV analysts across all sports and commending him for his thorough preparation for each match.

"I think Jim Courier is one of the best TV analysts in any sport. Been to the top of the game, studied and prepared… Good as it gets. #talking," Fish posted on X.

Andy Roddick gave his seal of approval to Fish's assessment, endorsing Courier's commentary skills.

"Yes," he replied.

Jim Courier's stellar commentary accompanied Carlos Alcaraz's impressive 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Sebastian Korda after a two-hour and 39-minute battle.

"Carlos Alcaraz is going to win a lot of French Open titles, we'll see if that starts this year" - Andy Roddick

In the lead-up to the 2024 French Open, Andy Roddick named Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Novak Djokovic as the top two favorites for the title, placing them ahead of Jannik Sinner.

"He’s (Jannik Sinner's) not going to be one of the top two favourites heading to Roland Garros and his rivals are probably welcoming the change," Andy Roddick said. "I still like Novak and I love what Carlos does on clay."

Roddick expressed confidence in the Spaniard's ability to win multiple Roland Garros titles, suggesting that the first could come this year.

"I think he’s going to win a lot of French Open titles. We’ll see if that starts this year or not, but I certainly like that transition for him," he added.

True to Roddick's assessment, Alcaraz has established himself as one of the top contenders for the title with his impressive campaign so far. Up next, the Spaniard faces a tough test in the fourth round as he takes on the winner of the match between Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

If the World No. 3 extends his winning streak, he could encounter the in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster quarterfinal showdown, with a much-awaited clash against Sinner possibly on the cards in the semifinals.