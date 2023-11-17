"One of the most difficult challenges" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing 'best in the world' Novak Djokovic in ATP Finals SF

Carlos Alcaraz is excited about facing World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Alcaraz was drawn into the Red Group along with Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard lost his debut game at the season-ending tournament against Zverev, who came back after losing the first set, to win 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz managed to turn things around and defeated Andrey Rublev and third seed Daniil Medvedev in his next two matches to qualify for his maiden semifinal at the ATP Finals. The Spaniard is set to take on top seed Novak Djokovic in the final four after the Serb finished second in the Green Group behind Jannik Sinner, after scoring wins over Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas' alternate Hubert Hurkacz.

After convincingly beating third seed Medvedev, 6-4, 6-4, in the third group-stage match, reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz shared his excitement about facing World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals.

"Well, it's one of the most difficult challenges that I am going to face, you know, facing Novak [Djokovic] in the Nitto ATP Finals, a tournament he has won six times. And obviously, Novak is Novak! You know, he's the best player in the world right now. He just lost six matches this year, so that means that he is unbelievable," he said.

"I am going to put my best tennis and I am going to enjoy, the same way I am doing these few past matches. So, I am excited to face Novak," he added.

"Novak Djokovic deserves it" - Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Serb on finishing as year-end World No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have been battling it out to be atop the ATP rankings at the end of the year. Both the players have had incredible campaigns, winning six titles apiece this season and have collectively swept the four Grand Slam titles on offer.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion only needed a win or Alcaraz not going unbeaten at the ongoing ATP Finals to cement a record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 finish.

Second seed Alcaraz lost his opening match against Alexander Zverev at the 2023 ATP Finals and alternatively, Djokovic won his opener against Holger Rune to confirm the top spot in the world rankings.

During the post-match press conference after his loss against Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz claimed that Djokovic has been the best player in 2023.

"Well, he deserves (it)," he said. "He deserve it, for sure. I mean, he has won three Grand Slams and reached the final of the fourth one. He won two or three Masters 1000s. I mean, he deserves to end the year as No. 1."

"He has lost just five matches in the year. It's unbelievable. I hear that he said it wasn't the best year of his career. It is amazing," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz has set his target to fight for the top spot in 2024 and congratulated Novak Djokovic on his incredible year.

"I've been fighting for the No. 1," he said. "I had the chances in the last tournament that I've played, and I couldn't take that opportunity. All I can say is congratulations to him, the eighth time that he has the No. 1. I will fight to have the chance in the next year."

