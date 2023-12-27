"One of my dreams is probably to get a coffee with Roger Federer" - Caroline Garcia stumbles upon Swiss' 2022 interview with Trevor Noah

Caroline Garcia has hailed Roger Federer after coming across his interview with Trevor Noah last year.

Shortly after his retirement, the tennis legend appeared on "The Daily Show," which is hosted by the comedian. He spoke on a number of matters that included informing Rafael Nadal about his retirement and an instance when he was denied entry in Wimbledon.

Garcia took to X to talk about the interview and called the Swiss an inspiration. The Frenchwoman said that one of her dreams was to get a coffee with Federer and talk about life, tennis and getting a member card to Wimbledon, among other things.

"How did I miss interview with from last year ! Roger is such an inspiration. One of dream is probably to get a coffee with him and talk about life, tennis, inspiration, way through life, way, getting a member card to Wimbledon … anything really," Garcia said.

Expand Tweet

Caroline Garcia did not have the best of seasons in 2023 as her ranking dropped from fourth to 20th throughout the year. She did, however, manage to produce some decent performances after the US Open, reaching the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open and the quarterfinals of the China Open.

Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022

The Swiss at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022, with the Laver Cup being his final tournament.

His last official competition was the 2021 Wimbledon Championships where he reached the quarterfinals before being beaten by Hubert Hurkacz. A knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season and eventually forced him to announce his retirement from tennis.

Federer's only match at the Laver Cup was a doubles fixture where he was partnered by Rafael Nadal. The two faced Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe but lost.

The Swiss enjoyed an extraordinary tennis career, throughout which, he won 109 singles titles. These included 20 Grand Slams, which was a record before his rivals Nadal and Novak Djokovic overtook him. He holds the record for the most number of singles titles at Wimbledon among male players, winning the grass-court Major eight times.

He also jointly holds the record for the most number of US Open titles won by a man in the Open Era, triumphing at the New York Major on five successive occasions.

Besides his Grand Slam tally, Federer also won 28 Masters 1000 titles and the ATP Finals six times.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins