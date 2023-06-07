Amidst the ongoing 2023 French Open, former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic looked back fondly at her 2008 title run in the Paris Major.

The Serbian former tennis professional won the only Grand Slam title of her career at the 2008 French Open and became the World No. 1 as a result. Ivanovic announced her retirement in December 2016, only one month after she turned 29.

On Wednesday, Ivanovic turned to social media to reflect on her maiden Grand Slam win. She posted pictures from the 2008 Roland Garros final and called it one of her favorite matches.

"One of my favorite matches and moments to think back on in my career," the Serbian wrote on Twitter.

In the 2008 French Open women's singles final, Ivanovic beat Daria Safina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Ana Ivanovic is currently a UNICEF ambassador and launched a skincare brand, Ana Ivanovic Natural Performance, in September 2022.

Ana Ivanovic's path to the 2008 French Open title

French Open - Roland Garros 2008 Day Fourteen

Ana Ivanovic was seeded second at the 2008 French Open, behind Maria Sharapova. Earlier in the year, Ivanovic reached her second ever Grand Slam final at the 2008 Australian Open. However, she lost to Sharapova in straight sets.

In the second Grand Slam of the year, the second seed did not drop a single set until she reached the semifinals. In the first round, the Serb beat Lena Sofia Alexandra Arvidsson, 6-2, 7-5. Up against former World No. 5 Lucie Safarova in the second round, Ivanovic played exceptionally well to decimate the Czech player, 6-1, 6-2.

In the third round of the Major, Ivanovic beat 30th seed Caroline Wozniacki, 6-4, 6-1. Ivanovic faced Petra Cetkovská in the fourth round and won the match as she double-bageled the Czech player to reach the last eight of the tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Ivanovic eased Patty Schnyder, 6-3, 6-2. The Serb dropped her first set of the tournament in the semifinals against Jelena Jankovic. Facing her compatriot, Ivanovic survived a late scare as she beat the former World No. 1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to make it to her second consecutive Grand Slam final.

Up against Russia's Dinara Safin in the title clash, Ivanovic beat the Russian 6-4, 6-3 to win the 2008 French Open.

