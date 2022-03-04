"One of the main criticisms people say about Novak Djokovic is that he is not authentic but I believe the opposite; he is extremely authentic" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou recently put out a video on Instagram about Novak Djokovic. He reckons that criticism aimed at Djokovic that suggest that he is not his authentic self and that he tries too hard to be loved, are without basis. The Frenchman is of the opinion that the opposite is true, insisting that the World No. 2 is one of the most authentic players to have graced the sport.

The 51-year-old came to the Serb's defense and placed himself squarely in his corner.

"One of the main criticisms people say about Novak Djokovic is that he is not authentic. That he is playing to be loved, that he doesn't show his real personality. I believe the opposite," Mouratoglou said. "I think he is extremely authentic."

Mouratoglou brought up the 20-time Grand Slam champion's stance on vaccination to prove his point. The Frenchman has already made his views on the issue known in the past, saying that he "respected" Djokovic for sticking to his guns and refusing to take the vaccine even in the face of continued disapproval.

He expanded on that, noting that the former World No. 1 could have very easily faked a vaccination report and avoided all of the accompanying scandal. It would have also meant that there was no doubt regarding his participation in future events due to vaccine mandates. It would allow him to win the biggest tournaments and solidify his status as one of the greatest in tennis.

The fact that Novak Djokovic did not do so made it obvious to Mouratoglou that he is far from inauthentic.

"This last position regarding corona virus, I think it would have been extremely easy for someone like Novak Djokovic to have a doctor sign the papers saying that he's vaccinated even though he is not, and people would never know about it," Mouratoglou said

"This would allow him to play every tournament, do whatever he wants and be in a position to become the GOAT. But no, he didn't do that. He refused to cheat, which was easy and no chance to get caught. Having a doctor sign the document in Serbia, how easy was it for him?" Mouratoglou added.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa



was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine.



"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay”. BBC interview: #Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine."Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay”. BBC interview:#Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine."Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay”.

The renowned coach praised the former World No. 1 for not succumbing to the pressure and resorting to lies or fraud. The Frenchman emphasized how the Serb was uncompromised even in the face of certain regret, and remarked that it was a clear indication of someone who is "true to his values."

"But he said, "No, I am not going to lie. I am not going to cheat. I am going to be true to myself. I believe that it's bad for me to be vaccinated. Whether you like it or not, whether you believe so or the opposite, I am going to say it to the world and take responsibility. If I cannot be the GOAT, I will regret it for sure, I will think it is unfair, but I will accept it." I think it is an extremely high and strong message of someone who is true to his values, his beliefs and is authentic," Mouratoglou said.

"Novak Djokovic made a few mistakes in terms of communication that led people to think he's not authentic, but actions always speak louder than words" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou was of the opinion that Novak Djokovic's actions spoke louder than his words

Patrick Mouratoglou also drew attention to how Novak Djokovic is the only elite level tennis player to not feature in any video games. The Serb refused to lend his image to video games on the principle that they are unhealthy for children, thus losing out on additional income. Once again, that was proof to the Frenchman that the World No. 2 is far more bonafide than people gave him credit for.

"I'll give you another example: Novak Djokovic is the only tennis player at the top of the game who has refused to have his image in a video game. Because he believes it is not good for children. So, he doesn't take the cheque," Mouratoglou said. "It's really special."

The 51-year-old further added that he expected people's perceptions of the 20-time Grand Slam champion to change. Mouratoglou conceded that the World No. 2 made some communication errors that led to false rumors circulating about him, such as his status as an anti-vaxxer.

But the coach had no doubt that once fans look past the words and focus solely on Djokovic's actions, they will come to realize that there are few players more genuine than him.

"I think it is going to be a game-changer and people will realize, thanks to what is happening right now, that he's a much more authentic guy than they ever thought he was. Maybe he made a few mistakes in terms of communication that led people to think he's not authentic, but I believe that actions always speak louder than words," said Mouratoglou

"A lot of people are good at pretending they are authentic, but I look at what they do and not what they say. In his case, I think his acts speak louder than what he might have said," Mouratoglou said.

