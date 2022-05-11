One of the most rewarding things about the book is its international reach: Christopher Clarey on his book on Roger Federer launched in French

Roger Federer has been covered throughout his illustrious career by many journalists and authors.

One such author is Christopher Clarey, who wrote the book "The Master", an introspective book that looks at Roger Federer's incredible career along with his family life, early life and background. The book was recently translated to French and is set for release in countries in Europe and Canada. Clarey took to Twitter to celebrate the release, adding that its translation in French marked the 17th language the book has been translated into.

"One of the most rewarding parts of writing "The Master" has been its international reach. The book has been translated into 17 languages & today is a special one for me because it marks the launch of the French language edition in Europe and Canada."

Clarey has followed and covered Federer since his first Grand Slam appearance back at the French Open in 1999. He has since interviewed, researched and written about Federer extensively, which became the book "The Master".

Christopher Clarey livre un récit intime sur les éléments clés qui ont permis à un jeune tennisman suisse de devenir le sportif le plus adulé de la planète.

Christopher Clarey livre un récit intime sur les éléments clés qui ont permis à un jeune tennisman suisse de devenir le sportif le plus adulé de la planète.

Au-delà des gradins, une lecture sans double-fautes, demain en librairie

"I think he expects to have another chance" - Clarey on Roger Federer's Grand Slam prospects

Federer at 2019 Wimbledon against Djokovic

According to Christopher Clarey, Roger Federer believes he can win another Major after coming so close at the 2019 Wimbledon. For reference, the Swiss had two championship points against Novak Djokovic in the final at 8-7 but ended up losing in the deciding-set tie-break. In an interview with Tennis Deutschland, Clarey said:

"When Roger was last healthy, he was only one point away from winning Wimbledon – one point! I think he expects to have another good chance. Sure, on paper it didn't look bad in 2021, he was in the quarterfinals at the age of 39," Clarey said. Personally, I don't think he'll get any further than before, I think there are too many players in the way. But why should Roger think so?"

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey A moment I won't forget. The Master, my brand new book on Federer and this golden age in men's tennis, is a New York Times bestseller.



Trying to play it cool (and failing). Thanks to all of you for your interest and support.

Federer has confirmed his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup, which is scheduled to take place towards the end of September and at the Swiss Indoors in October. Whether that will be his first appearance on tour this year is unknown.

