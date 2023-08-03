"One of the strangest things I've ever seen in my life" - Roger Federer fans shocked by Swiss maestro's new two-handed backhand

Tennis fans were shocked at seeing Roger Federer hitting two-handed backhands in a video which recently surfaced online.

With his one-handed backhand, which has often been described as 'elegant', Federer became one of the most successful players in the history of tennis. However, fans have always wondered how Federer's career would've panned out if he had a two-handed backhand, like his biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

During a recent exhibition event, Federer was hitting two-handed backhands, which surprised fans on social media. Many found it strange after watching the Swiss maestro with a one-handed backhand for over two decades.

"Roger Federer hitting a two-handed backhand is one of the strangest things I've ever seen in my life. Bring back the one-hander," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"That's just wrong," another user added.

Others took the video a bit more seriously, wondering what could have been if the 41-year-old didn't use a one-handed backhand.

"42-year-old Federer tries out a two-handed backhand for fun at a UNIQLO event in NYC, time-travels to tell his 12-year-old self to incorporate it into practice... What happens next?", the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

Roger Federer: In the end, I was relieved and happy to retire

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2022

20-time Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer, talked about his career and retirement in an interview with the New York Times recently. He opened up on a variety of issues, even admitting that he didn't know how he would adjust to life after tennis.

"Life without the game, and life without the fans, and life without the schedule that has dominated my life for 25 years has definitely been something I didn’t know how I would take," Federer said.

Federer admitted that he wanted to come back, but his body didn't allow it.

"For the longest time I tried to come back and give it one more shot and leave the game healthy, but it was not doable," Federer said.

"But the good/bad thing about Covid, and with my knee surgery, is that everything started to slow down in the past three years, so it wasn't like I came from playing 100 matches and then boom, it's over," the Swiss added.

Federer ended up retiring at the 2022 Laver Cup, playing doubles alongside Rafael Nadal, with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also present.

"In the end, I was relieved, I think, and happy to retire. It ended in the most perfect way at the Laver Cup," he said.

"I was surrounded by my biggest rivals, and my family was there and my friends. For me, it felt like, 'OK, I'm good now. I don't need to chase that itch anymore'," Federer concluded.

