“One thing is for sure, there's going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us” - Novak Djokovic on facing Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic is one win away from winning his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and seventh overall, following his victory over Cameron Norrie in the semifinals on Friday. The top seed beat the Briton 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and thirty-five minutes on Centre Court to go through to his eighth final at SW19.

The top seed will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios in the championship match on Sunday after an abdominal tear forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw ahead of his semifinal meeting with the Australian.

Speaking after the match, the World No. 3 said that he’s looking forward to an “explosive” final with the mercurial Kyrgios.

“One thing is for sure, there's going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us,” Djokovic said, with a laugh.

“It's gonna be his first Grand Slam finals. Obviously, he’s very excited and he doesn't have much to lose, he’s always playing like that. He plays so freely and has one of the biggest serves in the game. [It will be] a big game overall, [there’s] a lot of power in his shots,” he added.

Kyrgios has beaten Djokovic in straight-sets in both of their previous encounters, which came in 2017. He beat the former World No. 1 in the Mexican Open and at the Indian Wells Open.

Djokovic acknowledged his record against the Australian and hopes to break the trend in the final.

“We haven't played for some time. I have never won a set off him so, hopefully, it can be different this time. It's another final for me here in Wimbledon, the tournament that I love so much so hopefully that experience can work in my favor,” Djokovic said.

The Serbian now holds an 85-10 record at Wimbledon, moving clear of Jimmy Connors (84-18) and into second on the all-time list. He is also set to play in his 32nd Grand Slam final in his 68th appearance at a Major, which gives him sole ownership of the all-time Major finals record ahead of Roger Federer (31). Djokovic, however, is not looking at milestones just yet.

“Thank you so much [for bringing the record to my notice]. I appreciate that, but the job is not finished,” he stated.

"I have had many semifinals at Grand Slams before, but it is never easy walking out onto court" - Novak Djokovic on his semifinal win over Cameron Norrie

Novak Djokovic came into the semifinals on a 26-match winning streak at Wimbledon and last lost a completed match at SW19 six years ago. Before Friday, he had won 17 of the 18 Grand Slam semifinals he has competed in since 2015, only losing to Dominic Thiem at the 2019 French Open semifinals.

He has won more Grand Slams (20) than Cameron Norrie has played (18). Despite lacking a lot of big match experience and facing one of the finest grass players of his generation, Norrie, buoyed by a rapturous home crowd, showed little sign of nerves.

He quickly found his range and hit his forehand with accuracy and power, forcing Djokovic off balance and into errors with his backhand and breaking three times to take the first set.

Djokovic praised Norrie for giving him a tough match and said that the weather, as well as the enormity of the occasion, played a part in his slow start.

“I didn't start off well. He was the better player for the first set. [This is the] semifinals of a Grand Slam and, of course, I've had in many semifinals of Grand Slams in the past, but it's never easy walking out on the court. You have a lot of pressure and expectations, from yourself and from others. Cameron didn't have much to lose, he's playing probably the tournament of his life. I wish him all the best, he's a great player, have a lot of respect for him,” he said.

“It was very hot today, I think the hottest day of the Championships so far. [I was a] bit tighter at the beginning of the match, not swinging through the ball as smoothly as you would like to and Cameron was dominating the play. I felt like I got lucky in the second set to break his serve, at 4-3 he missed a couple of putaways and he can kind of gifted me that game. Since then I feel like the momentum shifted a little bit,” he explained.

Djokovic raised his level as the match progressed, making fewer mistakes and began dictating the play. He breached Norrie’s defenses with his aggressive and precise groundstrokes to take the next three sets and seal the win.

The 35-year-old Serb is chasing his 21st Grand Slam title, which would close the gap on 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal.

