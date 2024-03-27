Victoria Azarenka is two wins away from her fourth title at the Miami Open, now reaching the semifinals of the 2024 edition. A three-time previous winner in 2009, 2011 and 2016, the Belrusian will take on either Elena Rybakina or Maria Sakkari in the semifinals next.

With her first title coming at the tournament 15 years ago, a lot has changed in the 34-year-old since. For instance, Azarenka has two Grand Slam titles to her name now, has been World No. 1, and is also the mother to an eight-year-old boy.

By her own admission, Victoria Azarenka's primary motivations today are not what it used to be back when she was young, as at the time she was driven more by the desire to prove people wrong.

Speaking at her post-match press conference after the 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 win over Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals in Miami, the former World No. 1 opened up about her "hunger" to win and how it has changed over the years. Azarenka admitted that these days, she does not feel the need to "turn on beast mode" just because people do not think she can do something, unlike in the past.

"I think there is two different ways to look at it. One is what it motivates you to win, right? For me, it definitely shifted when I was young. And especially where I come from and the way my career was going, one of my top motivations was to prove people wrong and to really, like, you say I can't? Well, watch me. So that was my primary motivation," Victoria Azarenka said.

"After I achieved being No. 1, winning Grand Slams, winning gold medal, and so many titles, and probably also becoming a parent, like, that motivation was not a priority for me. It's not something that made me, you know, turn on, like, beast mode," she added.

The two-time Grand Slam champion conceded that it has been a challenge to find out what keeps her ticking now, especially as she already has a pretty accomplished resumé to her name. Regardless, Azarenka emphasized that she has been undertaking that searching process continuously and has been able to find out a space that works for her.

"So I needed to find what it is is I don't need to prove people wrong. I mean, I have a big list of résumé to not do that but to shift and find what it is that's going to motivate me. That's been, I wouldn't say a challenge, but it's definitely a searching process," Victoria Azarenka said.

"I feel like this year, especially like after the kind of pretty challenging last year, I feel like I was able to at least find that space, and I'm working through that. It's not an overnight thing and, you know, once you got it everything goes smoothly, but I feel like I'm in a good place where I'm on a good track," she added.

Victoria Azarenka: "My hunger comes from that I want to learn more and I'm trying new things"

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 11

Victoria Azarenka, at this point in her career, believes that her hunger to succeed comes from her desire to keep learning, even if it means accepting a trial-and-error process that might not lead to glory all the time.

With her son looking to her as a role model as well, the Belarusian admitted that it has not always been easy for her to stick to her guns, but was glad that she chose this path of evolving nonetheless.

"I am hungry, and my hunger comes from that I want to learn more and I'm trying new things and I'm okay with those. I feel like I'm accepting a little bit better, not failing but trial-and-error concept. It's not easy, because I want to win all the time in everything I do," Victoria Azarenka said in her press conference.

"I have a little boy who is mirroring me, so I can understand how intense that can be. But yeah, so for me, I would use those in two different concepts," she added.

Poll : Will Victoria Azarenka win her fourth title at Miami Open this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion