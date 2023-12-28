"One of the uncertainties is to know how Rafael Nadal's body will react" - Alex Corretja shares his doubts about Spaniard's comeback in 2024

Rafael Nadal will have to be careful about how his body reacts as he prepares to make his comeback on the ATP Tour in 2024, believes former World No. 2 Alex Corretja.

Nearly one year after his injury-hit loss in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal will mark his return to action at the Brisbane International next week. Corretja is of the opinion that such a long time on the sidelines often leads to other complications for players, something he wants his fellow countryman to be careful about.

"For me, one of the uncertainties is to know how his body will react, not only from the injury he has had, but also from the possible adversities he may encounter at any given moment. Because when you haven't played for a long time, you might have other problems," Alex Corretja said.

"Maybe, because the shoulder does not expect so much ball, so much competition and can be resentful. Sometimes you have a little problem with your back, you may have a problem elsewhere in the body," he added.

Alex Corretja admitted that the 22-time Grand Slam champion has a history of coming back from injuries and start winning right away, but at the same time he emphasized that it is a habit that puts a lot of stress on the 37-year-old.

This time, Corretja hoped Nadal controls his work load well enough that he doesn't get trapped in the same cycle once again.

“That is the only doubt I have, because Rafa is so good that when he comes back he wins a lot of matches right away and that also makes him take an extra load of effort. So, I think that's what he's going to have to control very well, his training, his official matches," Corretja said.

"I always expect Rafael Nadal to play at his best" - Novak Djokovic

Australia Brisbane Tennis

Speaking in a recent interview, Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's comeback in 2024 as well, stating that he expects the Spaniard to play at his best even though he is returning after a long while.

The Serb pointed out that many pundits have previously made the mistake of writing off Nadal in the past, only for him to prove them wrong.

"I always expect him to play at his best, to be honest. Many times, they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong. He’s not a kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play — let’s say — on a medium level, play a few matches," Djokovic said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here