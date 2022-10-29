"One had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining" - Piers Morgan makes fun of Prince Harry for copying Andre Agassi

British broadcaster and writer Piers Morgan took a dig at Prince Harry after finding similarities between the latter's autobiography cover image and Andre Agassi's.

The Duke of Sussex's memoir titled "Spare" bears some resemblance to the former World No. 1's book, which is titled "Open: An Autobiography" and came out in 2009.

For starters, both books were written by 'ghostwriter' John Moehringer, who writes under the pen name JR Moehringer. The covers of both autobiographies are also quite similar, having front-on headshots.

Morgan took to social media to point out the similarities between Prince Harry's autobiography and that of Agassi. The 57-year-old also took a dig at the Duke of Sussex, claiming that while the American had a world-class talent for sport, he had a world-class talent for whining.

"This is hilarious.. Harry didn’t just hire same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he’s even copied the front cover photo. Only difference is one had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining," Morgan's tweeted.

Andre Agassi revealed his reason for drug use in his autobiography

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi touched upon a lot of topics in his autobiography, including the tumultuous period in his life when he consumed crystal meth, a banned drug. The former World No. 1 said that he was at a point when he was very depressed and was going through a bad marriage.

"I don't know if anybody really understands the power of drugs when they choose to do it. It was at a time when I was depressed, I was at a low point. I was in a life I didn't choose, I was in a marriage I didn't want to be in. Somebody came along and offered me an escape and I took it," he said.

"And do you realize the trappings of it when it happens? No, I couldn't understand the full implications of what it means. I think that's part of the trappings of drugs and that's part of the truth that has to be talked about," he added.

The former World No. 1 also said that while the drug made one feel good initially without affecting much, it later destroys the consumer and owns them at some point.

"It does appear to offer you something without taking anything but that quickly turns and when it turns, it's quite horrifying. It destroys you and your choices. You think it's giving you a chemically induced sense that you're connecting and feeling again, and the next thing you know, you're getting more separated from the people in your life and you're becoming more and more dependent on it. It takes full ownership of you at some point," he stated.

