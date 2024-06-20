Roger Federer revisited his emotional moment at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he played his final tournament in front of fans. The Swiss maestro revealed that he knew exactly what two things would 'trigger' him into crying: Seeing his wife Mirka and thinking about the end of his relationship with arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer played the final competitive match of his career at the 2021 Wimbledon. More than a year later, still struggling with a knee injury, the former World No. 1 opted for a farewell in London, where he was joined by the biggest names in men's tennis.

Along with Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray joined the Swiss for a reunion of the 'Big-4.' The next generation of tennis talents also featured beside them, including the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Frances Tiafoe.

Although Federer did not play any of the singles matches, he joined Nadal for a doubles encounter, which the pair ended up losing to Tiafoe and Jack Sock. With Team World securing the win over Team Europe at the end of the event, all eyes turned on the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who said his goodbyes to the sport that had been his home for more than two decades.

It was an emotionally charged ceremony, with Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray all breaking down in tears at one point or the other. No one was more inconsolable on the night than the Swiss himself, who revisited the experience in his latest 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' documentary.

The 42-year-old admitted that it was 'hard' for him to see other players after he was done playing and that it made him highly emotional. He also revealed that he said some personal things to Djokovic, which made the Serb tear up.

"Just seeing all the other players, that was hard. It was so emotional. Their whole career, I've been there. Andy, I think he saw his career flash in front of his eyes. Novak, I told him things also at the very end, that were very personal and that maybe triggered something with him as well," Federer said (1:17:00) in the Amazon Prime exclusive release.

As for his tears, Roger Federer said:

"And then, I think there's only two things only I realized that would trigger me, and that was Mirka and then the Rafa angle."

Rafael Nadal expanded on that in the documentary, stating that it was painful for him as well to accept the fact that he would never be able to play again against the Swiss icon.

Nadal further pointed to his unique relationship with Federer, wherein they were able to maintain a good friendship outside the tennis court even though they were fierce competitors on it.

"A lot of emotions. A lot of memories. The feeling before a Grand Slam final against Roger, it's different. Different atmosphere, different kind of pressure. To know that I will not have this feeling again for the rest of my life, it's something that's painful," Nadal said.

"Even if we have a great rivalry on court, we were able to have a very good friendship outside. And that's something very difficult to find in this very competitive world," he added.

"It's definitely special, to say the least" - Roger Federer on his relationship with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer seconded the idea in the documentary, remarking that his relationship with Rafael Nadal was "special" for the same reasons the Spaniard referred to.

The Swiss believed that he and Nadal had both gone through a lot over their careers, especially when it came to dealing with injuries. In his opinion, that common factor helped bridge the gap between them and make them relate to each other in a way that made them come closer.

"I think I can feel that too, you know? That it is very unique. Getting along so well and having the respect for one another. It's definitely special, to say the least," Federer said.

"I guess we both went through a lot, you know, in our own ways, that we both have been injured a lot, you know, so... Obviously we can both relate, and I'm happy we made it to the end," he added.

Federer and Nadal faced each other 40 times on the ATP Tour, with the latter leading the head-to-head record 24-16. However, six of their last seven meetings went to the Swiss, including their final encounter at Wimbledon in 2019.

