"Only you can pull this off" - Coco Gauff, Marta Kostyuk and tennis world react to Frances Tiafoe's bizarre outfit at the Australian Open 2023

Frances Tiafoe's offbeat outfit at the 2023 Australian Open was a talking point among tennis players on Tuesday.

Tiafoe was in action at the Kia Arena for his first-round fixture against Daniel Altmaier. He beat the German in four sets and gained qualification for the next round.

While his excellent performances on the court gained huge appreciation from fans, something else stood out about the American, which was his unconventionally dyed shirt and shorts. It included a mix of blue, pink and red waves on a white background.

The World No. 17 took to social media to express his delight at winning the first match of the tournament. He also asked his followers for their opinion on his outfit.

"Good to be back @australianopen. Appreciate the love yesterday Kia arena tones was crazzzy. P.S. what we think bout the fit…..I ain’t mad at it," Tiafoe captioned his Instagram post.

Several tennis players, including Coco Gauff, Marta Kostyuk and Andrea Collarini, marked their opinions on the American's attire.

Gauff felt that only Tiafoe could pull off such a strange outfit as she wrote:

"Only you can pull this off"

Ukrainian player Kostyuk also expressed a similar opinion.

"Only you could pull out this outfit," she commented.

Argentina's Andrea Collarini conveyed that he adored the outfit of the American.

"Love the outfit lil bro," he wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, compatriots Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and several other celebrities congratulated the 24-year-old for his win against Altmaier on Monday.

"This is definitely me" - Frances Tiafoe on choosing the strange outfit instead of "something calm" for the Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe feels that the clothes he wore for the opening match at the Australian Open were more like him with all the bizarre colors and designs than something simple and subtle.

During his post-match interview on Monday, the 2018 Delray Beach Open champion revealed the story behind choosing the attire.

"I, obviously, went to the Nike stores and saw this. They said they got 'something really cool for you for Australian Open.' So, I seen it and I was like, yeah, I definitely got to rock this. I could have rocked something more calm but I was like, NO, this is definitely me," he expressed.

Frances Tiafoe drew a huge reaction from the fans when he hinted that they also liked the outfit as much as he did.

He will lock horns with Shang Juncheng in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday.

