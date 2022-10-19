Andre Agassi said back in 2003 that his wife Steffi Graf gave him advice and criticism only when he begged for it. The two are among the most beloved tennis couples and have been together since 1999. They tied the knot in 2001 and are parents to two children.

Andre Agassi spoke to 60 Minutes Australia back in 2003 and spoke about his relationship with Steffi Graf. The American talked about the impact the German had on his life, adding that sharing intimacy with one's spouse was an incredible luxury.

"Well, this, I think, a marriage or a relationship with your spouses is not dependent on them understanding intimacies but if they do, if you can share that, it's an incredible luxury, and it's not a luxury because of all the things me and Stef do talk about. In so many cases, it's the luxury in all the things that don't need to be said," Andre Agassi said.

The interviewer then asked the former World No. 1 if Graf ever gave him helpful criticism or advice. He responded to this by saying that it only happens when he's begging for it.

"Only when I'm begging for it, which is more often that I care to admit," Agassi said.

I don't know if I can state it that way"- Andre Agassi on whether Steffi Graf enjoyed him playing tennis at the time

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in 2015

Andre Agassi was also asked if Steffi Graf still enjoyed him playing tennis during their relationship (and marriage). He said that while the German loved him, she might not have been too interested in seeing him play.

"I don't know if I can state it that way. I think she loves me a lot, which means if it's still important to me, it's important to her. But I don't think she bargained for more traveling in her life and more tennis," Agassi said.

When asked about a life without tennis, Agassi responded by saying that he doesn't have a memory without tennis being a part of his life, adding that he had "no idea" what to anticipate post tennis.

"I don't even have a memory without tennis in my life. So, it will be a way, it will be a culture, it will be a whole different, sort of, life that I have no idea what to anticipate but I'm not there yet," the American stated.

Poll : 0 votes