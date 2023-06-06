Coco Gauff, who reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, thrilled her fans with social media posts dedicated to her younger brother who celebrated his 10th birthday on June 5.

After her victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the fourth round, Gauff is set to face WTA World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek, whom she lost to in the final at Roland Garros last year.

The 19-year-old posted a few adorable images of herself alongside her brother and a video of the duo dancing along to Katy Perry's The One That Got Away.

"Happy 10th birthday to my rockstar of a little brother, love you so so much," the images were captioned.

Gauff also included a TikTok video of her and her brother dancing, expressing her appreciation, "only person who does these shenanigans with me, love you bro."

Gauff has two younger brothers, Codey and Cameron. Codey is four years younger than her, while Cameron celebrated his tenth birthday on June 5. Gauff's dance videos have captivated social media users in the past, as the trio of Codey, Cameron, and Coco Gauff were seen grooving together at the airport last year, much to the delight of those who witnessed their moves.

"I just told Coco Gauff don't cry and what am I doing now" - Iga Swiatek after 2022 French Open final

Gauff and Swiatek after the 2022 French Open final

Coco Gauff faces a daunting challenge as she takes on Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open.

In last year's final of the Paris Grand Slam, Gauff was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Swiatek, who consoled her after the match. Gauff has yet to beat Swiatek in six outings ahead of her third French Open quarterfinal apperance on the trot.

"I just told Coco don't cry and what am I doing now? First of all, I just want to congratulate you, you're doing an amazing job, I can see each month you're progressing. When I was your age, I had my first year on Tour and I had no idea what I was doing, basically," Swiatek told a tearful Gauff following the 2022 final after she herself got emotional.

Since the defeat in Paris last June, Coco Gauff was bagelled by Swiatek in San Diego (6-0, 6-3) and at the WTA Finals (6-3, 6-0) before putting up a brave fight in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championship where she lost 6-4, 6-2.

Swiatek, meanwhile beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the Stuttgart Open before losing to the Belarusian in the Madrid final. A mid-match retirement in the fourth round of the Italian Open ended the 22-year-old's campaign in Rome when she up against Elena Rybakina.

The big quarterfinal between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be played at Court Philippe Chatrier on June 7.

