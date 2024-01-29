"Only thing they got mad at was breaking rackets" - Aryna Sabalenka on making her parents 'crazy', almost quitting tennis, Grand Slam success and more

Aryna Sabalenka stated that the only thing that made her parents angry during her formative years was her habit of breaking tennis rackets.

On Saturday, January 27, Sabalenka successfully defended her Australian Open title with a commanding 76-minute 6-3, 6-2 win against Zheng Qinwen. She became the first player since Serena Williams in 2007 to secure the title without dropping serve.

The Belarusian is the first player since Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to defend an Australian Open crown. That said, it has not been an easy ride for here in recent years. Sabalenka struggled to be consistent on the WTA tour and even came close to quitting the sport in 2022.

"There was a moment where I was about to quit. I can’t keep going, it's too much. But I couldn't give up, because of my family and my father. I felt like I had to keep going and keep doing what I’m doing. I know that he wouldn’t accept that and he would be really pissed if he would hear that I was about to quit because I was tired of trying," she told Vogue Australia.

The World No. 2 said that her parents never put pressure on her to win matches or titles, but always asked her to give her best. She said that the only thing that angered them was her tendency to break rackets as a child.

"My parents were always getting crazy because I was breaking the racquet. But the only thing they would say is they would never be pissed at me if you give it your all and you fight for every point. For them, it didn’t matter if I was losing or winning, it’s about giving it all. And not breaking the racquets," Aryna Sabalenka said with a laugh.

"The only thing they got mad at me was breaking the racquets. Before I was 12 years old, I broke six or seven racquets, which is a lot," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka: "I’m super motivated. I’m hungry for more"

Aryna Sabalenka is a two-time Australian Open champion.

In 2022, Aryna Sabalenka struggled with her serve. She notched up 428 double faults and nearly forced her coach Anton Dubrov to leave. While fans and pundits doubted whether she would make the most of her potential, she worked hard to address her shortcomings and bounced back.

At the start of last year, Sabalenka showed confidence and belief when she won the Adelaide International 1 without dropping a set. She took that form to the Australian Open and clinched her maiden Grand Slam title.

From the 2022 US Open to the just-concluded Melbourne Major, she has reached at least the semifinals of every Major. And she just defended her title Down Under in emphatic fashion.

Looking back at her successful fortnight in Melbourne, Sabalenka stated that she is most proud of how she handled the pressure of being the defending champion.

"I think the best thing was I was able to handle pressure really well and compete at such a high level with all the pressure, which was the best thing I did over the last couple of weeks. It’s been a really tough couple of weeks and I’m really happy I was able to get through," Aryna Sabalenka said.

The 25-year-old also said that it is difficult to compare the emotions she felt after winning the Australian Open title this year with her 2023 victory.

"I still think that the first one is the sweetest one, because it’s really tough to get the first one, and all the emotions and the things outside the court. But this one was really sweet and super special. It’s hard to describe what I’m feeling right now, it’s a combination of happiness, being exhausted, being super excited and I can’t wait to come back," she added.

For Aryna Sabalenka, however, defending her title in Melbourne was not only about personal glory but also about fulfilling her late father's dream.