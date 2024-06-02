"OnlyFans spotted, opinion rejected"; "An abuser & misogynist" - Fans irked as Nick Kyrgios laughs at Iga Swiatek's 40-minute French Open 4R win

Nick Kyrgios seemingly mocking the time between Iga Swiatek and Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match at the 2024 French Open has left fans furious. The Australian has been vocal in having disparity in pay in tennis as he believes the men spend more time on the court than the women.

Swiatek's prowess on clay was on full display when she played Potapova and completely decimated the Russian 6-0, 6-0 in just 40 minutes, leaving the entire tennis fraternity astounded.

Shortly after, Kyrgios posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) where he left a laughing emoji under a post that mentioned the match time and scoreline.

This didn't sit well with the fans who lambasted the Aussie's tweet with one of the fans stating how they don't consider a person with an OnlyFans account to be of any value. Notably, Kyrgios opened an OnlyFans account in late 2023.

"ONLYFANS SPOTTED OPINION REJECTED. "

Meanwhile, another fan was outraged at how big media companies like ESPN and Tennis Channel kept giving Kyrgios a job and called the former Wimbledon finalist an "abuser" and a "misogynist."

"meanwhile @TennisChannel and @espn keeps giving him jobs. an abuser and a misogynist good job"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"maybe mind your own business, what about that?" a fan said

"Remember that 51 min match you lost against Fritz?" a fan quipped

"It’s funny he’s crying. Bro hasn’t played a match in 6 years." a fan reacted

Some other fans reminded Kyrgios how has not even played 40 minutes in 2024.

"That’s 40 minutes more than you in 2024 and only 29 minutes less than you in whole 2023." a fan mentioned

"Still more time on court than you in almost the entire last 2 years" another fan mentioned

"her job is dominate + get paid Ur job is talk about other people doing stuff you can't" a fan was angry

Nick Kyrgios is against equal pay in tennis

Back in December last year, Nick Kyrgios sat down for an interview with The Athletic where he admitted that he was against the idea of merging men's and women's tours, and if a merger were to happen, he wanted it to be all-encompassing.

“If we’re merging, you merge the draws, you merge everything," Nick Kyrgios told the Athletic.

The Aussie then mentioned how he was against equal pay at the Grand Slams. He said, at the 2022 Australian Open, he played for four hours and Elina Svitolina on the other hand, played "40 minutes" but still received identical pay which he didn't find fair.

"I played for four hours at the A.O. (Australian Open), then (Elina) Svitolina played for like 40 minutes and we both got paid the same," he added.

However, this is far from the truth as Svitolina spent approximately four hours and 46 minutes on the court before falling to Victoria Azarenka in the third round. Meanwhile, Kyrgios just played under five hours as he was ousted by Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Nick Kyrgios has been out due to various injury troubles on his knee and wrist for the last 21 months but it seems that the 29-year-old will be returning soon.