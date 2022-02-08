Ons Jabeur features on Forbes' list of top five Arab women who made history in 2021

World No. 10 Ons Jabeur recently featured on Forbes' list of five Arab women who made history in 2021. Mentioning "the first Arab woman to win a singles title at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA)" in her bio, Jabeur was the only sportsperson whose name was highlighted in Forbes magazine.

Ons Jabeur shared the accomplishment on her Twitter handle on Sunday and posted a 'gratitude and love emoji' in the caption, thanking all her fans and family members for their constant support.

Jabeur enjoyed a remarkable run in the 2021 tennis season, becoming the first Arab player to ever crash into the top-10 rankings on either the ATP or WTA tour and the first Arab female player to win a WTA title.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



First Arab player to reach the Top 10 in WTA & ATP history. What a Monday for @Ons_Jabeur First Arab player to reach the Top 10 in WTA & ATP history. What a Monday for @Ons_Jabeur. 💪First Arab player to reach the Top 10 in WTA & ATP history. https://t.co/FnzWmvmnlL

wta @WTA



#VikingClassic The moment @Ons_Jabeur became the first Arab woman to claim a WTA title The moment 🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur became the first Arab woman to claim a WTA title 🙌#VikingClassic https://t.co/f53hWL998J

She achieved glory at the Birmingham Classic 2021 and ended up as the runner-up at the Chicago Tennis Fall Classic and the Music Health Women's Open 2021, allowing her to achieve a career-high ranking of World No. 8 at the end of the year.

She also became the first Arab player to lift the Mubadala Tennis Championships title after beating Belinda Bencic in December 2021.

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious Last night, Ons Jabeur defeated Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.



She's ready for the 2022 season! Last night, Ons Jabeur defeated Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.She's ready for the 2022 season! https://t.co/6dZjxbhEQt

"This is a dream coming true. This is something that I've been wanting. I always wanted to get there, to be No.1 in the world. Top 10, I know, is the beginning. I know I deserve this place for a long time since I was playing well. But I want to prove that I deserve to be one of the top 10 players," said Jabeur before playing at the Indian Wells 2021, where she ended-up as one of the semi-finalists.

Unfortunately, Ons Jabeur didn't feature at this year's Australian Open because of a back injury.

Ons Jabeur at the Indian Wells 2021

Who are the other women who featured in Forbes' list apart from Ons Jabeur?

Apart from Jabeur, Tunisian politician and geologist Najla Bouden also starred on the list for becoming the first-ever female Prime Minister in the Arab World. Bouden became the Prime Minister of Tunisia in October 2021 and has been serving her country's citizens since then.

mk @mkachred3

kapitalis.com/tunisie/2022/0… Forbes Middle East : Najla Bouden et Ons Jabeur parmi les 5 femmes arabes entrées dans l’Histoire en 2021 - Kapitalis Forbes Middle East : Najla Bouden et Ons Jabeur parmi les 5 femmes arabes entrées dans l’Histoire en 2021 - Kapitaliskapitalis.com/tunisie/2022/0…

Nora Al Matrooshi's name also got featured on the list for becoming the first female astronaut in the Arab world. Al Matrooshi, who hails from the UAE, was chosen from "4,000 candidates to train with the NASA space agency" for future space missions in 2021.

Gulf News @gulf_news

Al Matrooshi's story is a lesson on supporting dreams



gn24.ae/c36badcc9b3b000 First Arab woman astronaut Nora Al Matrooshi offers insight into parenting style for successAl Matrooshi's story is a lesson on supporting dreams First Arab woman astronaut Nora Al Matrooshi offers insight into parenting style for success Al Matrooshi's story is a lesson on supporting dreamsgn24.ae/c36badcc9b3b000

Co-founders of e-commerce company Mumzworld, Mona Ataya and Leena Khalil, also find themselves as two of the five Arab women who made history in 2021. Started as an "all-woman-founded startup," Mumzworld made a massive impression and grew its customer base to 2.5 million mothers in 20 countries across the Middle East in 2021.

Forbes Middle East @Forbes_MENA_



on.forbesmiddleeast.com/5cy From our “Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2020” list released on August 1, here are the Top 10 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2020, featuring Mumzworld's Mona Ataya and Leena Abi Khalil in first place. Here is the full list. From our “Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2020” list released on August 1, here are the Top 10 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2020, featuring Mumzworld's Mona Ataya and Leena Abi Khalil in first place. Here is the full list. 👇🔗 on.forbesmiddleeast.com/5cy https://t.co/KtQqy4LkXT

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: “I am proud and honored to be the first Arab woman to play the Mubadala World Tennis Championship" - Ons Jabeur

Edited by Rohit Mishra