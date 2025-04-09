Ons Jabeur gets 100% real about husband Karim's unending support for her career

WTA star Ons Jabeur highlighted her husband's supportive role in her post-wedding tennis career. The Tunisian admitted to being aware of the fact that people thought she would retire from her professional career to be a homemaker. She also mentioned how, despite some arguments, they always found a way of backing each other.

Jabeur married Karim Kamoun, a former fencer, on October 29, 2015. The WTA star switched her plans to cherish her personal life, but with the condition of winning a Grand Slam title. She expressed her desire to win a Grand Slam title and then start a family back in 2024. Although she managed to close in with her dream at the 2023 Wimbledon, she unfortunately lost to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Ons Jabeur was featured on the cover of Harper Bazaar's 200th Anniversary issue. In a conversation with the media team, the WTA star remembered how people thought she would turn into a homemaker after getting married to Karim Kamoun.

"When we first got married, a lot of people thought I was going to be a stay-at-home wife; my career probably would be done," she said.

Jabeur also mentioned how things were cold while working with her husband during the initial phase. But time fixed things, and the two of them are now inseparable.

"Deciding to work together was a tough decision. Not a lot of people would understand that. But we got to a point that we knew each other. We communicate. So, from arguing about stupid things to understanding each other more, having deep conversations – that has gotten us to where we are today. And the most important thing? We both believed in this personally and professionally,” she added.

Ons Jabeur's last appearance was recorded at the WTA 1000 event in Miami. Despite starting off well, she called it quits mid-match against Jasmine Paolini because of a leg injury.

Ons Jabeur issues health update, unveils her upcoming schedule

Ons Jabeur at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

WTA star Ons Jabeur updated her fans about her health. This came after the Tunisian announced an abrupt withdrawal from the Miami Open after incurring an apparently serious injury in her leg.

Jabeur posted an update on X, highlighting her doctor's latest statement. She also expressed her urge to make a comeback after taking almost a week to recover from the injury.

"Hi everyone! I wanted to update you all on my health. The doctors have identified a small muscle strain, which is good news. This means I'll be able to return to the court as soon as I'm sure my leg is fully recovered. I'm incredibly grateful for all your messages and support. It truly means the world to me. Love Ons," she wrote.

Having missed the event in Charleston, expectations lie on Ons Jabeur's comeback at the upcoming event in Stuttgart.

