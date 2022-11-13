Ons Jabeur and husband Karim Kamoun in attendance at the LA Lakers' NBA game against Sacramento Kings

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur was spotted in attendance at the Crypto Arena watching the NBA match-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Tunisian was accompanied by her husband Karim Kamoun, lending their support to the LA Lakers.

Jabeur extended appreciation to the Lakers team for inviting them to the game as she wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you LA Lakers for inviting us"

Ons Jabeur's Instagram story on Saturday

The 28-year-old, who has not been on the court since the WTA Finals, is utilizing her leisure time to enjoy quality NBA action. While Jabeur cheered for the LA Lakers, the team based in Los Angeles could not register a win on Saturday as they were defeated by the Sacramento Kings by a margin of 120-114.

Jabeur signed off for the season after her group stage exit at the WTA Finals, reflecting on how the season panned out for her on Instagram account. The two-time Grand Slam finalist wrote:

"What a season it has been, so many emotions, titles and memories. I was close to make it even bigger but I know what I have to do to reach higher summits next year! I wouldn't go through this rollercoaster without my team and my family by my side"

"I had the chance to talk about women empowerment and generation transformation"- Ons Jabeur expresses delight in taking part in the Misk Global Forum

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 WTA Finals preview

Ons Jabeur was recently invited by the Misk Global Forum for a talk about women's empowerment and generation transformation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The forum is a global non-profit organization aimed at the betterment of young people around the world.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to share her gratification at getting the opportunity to talk at the event and accentuate her views on relevant issues. She wrote:

"Strong moment at the MGF'22 where I had the chance to talk about women empowerment and generation transformation or inviting me to share my story on the main stage and asking me to lead the change in the region! Thank you Misk Global for inviting me to share my story on the main stage and asking me to lead the change in the region!"

Thank you Strong moment at #MGF22 where I had the chance to talk about women empowerment and generation transformation.Thank you @Misk_Global for inviting me to share my story on the main stage and asking me to lead the change in the region! Strong moment at #MGF22 where I had the chance to talk about women empowerment and generation transformation. Thank you @Misk_Global for inviting me to share my story on the main stage and asking me to lead the change in the region! https://t.co/FIm08YiHtf

The Tunisian has been an influential figure in the tennis world, voicing her concerns about women's empowerment in the past, as her long-stated goal is to inspire women from her country to take up the sport.

"I am trying to you know, inspire many more generations from my country. I hope the people are listening," Jabeur stated back in her Wimbledon final appearance.

