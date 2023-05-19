Ons Jabeur picked Aryna Sabalenka's "powerful game" and Iga Swiatek's "mentality" as some of the factors that have influenced her own approach to the sport.

Jabeur made her return to court at the 2023 Italian Open after recovering from an injury that she sustained during the semi-final match against Swiatek at the 2023 Stuttgart Open. Unfortunately, her comeback was cut short, losing to Paula Badosa in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

In an interview with rolandgarros.com following her early exit from the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, the Tunisian revealed the qualities she learned from fellow players Sabalenka and Swiatek, which have greatly influenced and improved her game.

"I am impressed by Aryna’s power game, I’m impressed by Iga’s mentality on the court, how she doesn’t give up anything," Ons Jabeur said.

Jabeur also expressed her admiration for World No. 10 Petra Kvitova's exceptional ability to execute some truly remarkable shots on the court. Acknowledging that she lacks Kvitova's shot-making skills, Jabeur admitted that she thoroughly enjoys observing them.

"I like watching Petra Kvitova doing some crazy shots, doesn’t matter where she is. A lot of players. Something that I don’t have probably, I would want to watch. The opposite of my game,” she added.

"The draw did not help at all in Rome, I wish I had an easier draw" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Ons Jabeur also spoke to rolandgarros.com after her early departure from the Italian WTA 1000 tournament. She acknowledged that she needs to focus on improving her physical fitness to reinvigorate her game.

Jabeur further expressed her frustration with the tournament's draw, which did not work in her favor.

"You just keep going and remember who you are, remember the ranking that you were," Jabeur said. "For me, I feel that the game is there, you just need to get back in shape physically and everything, and see what could happen." Ons Jabeur said.

"The draw did not help at all in Rome," she added. "I wish I had an easier draw, but it is what it is, it’s tennis and maybe it’s time for Paula to get back to where she belongs."

The 28-year-old added that she wants to get "100 percent" physically fit and play many practice matches as possible before the start of the 2023 French Open.

"The thing that maybe worries me is that I want to be physically 100 percent; that’s going to help me get more matches and if I can do that, if I can have a good two weeks of practice, I think I will be able to have great results at Roland-Garros," Jabeur said.

