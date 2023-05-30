World No.7 Ons Jabeur cruised to a commanding victory in her French Open opener, defeating unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti, 6-4, 6-1. Jabeur's near-flawless performance secured her spot in the tournament's second round.

Despite a season filled with ups and downs, including a minor knee surgery and skipping the Madrid Open due to a calf problem, Jabeur remains focused on securing her first-ever Grand Slam title.

The Tunisian tennis star showcased her potential by reaching the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and the 2022 US Open.

In a post-match press conference, Ons Jabeur expressed her deep love and admiration for Kim Clijsters, noting that even after a two-year break from tennis, Clijsters displayed an exceptional level of skill and dedication upon her return, a quality which most tennis players lack.

"For me, I love Kim Clijsters. I heard like when she doesn't play for like two years, when she pick up the racquet it was like she was training every day. That's a quality I don't think a lot of tennis players or any tennis player has that," Ons Jabeur said.

Jabeur also reminisced about meeting Clijsters, calling it a special and cherished experience.

"I had the opportunity and the chance to meet her, so that's even more special for me. So yeah, I really love Kim (smiling)," she said.

"I'm happy that I'm healthy and I'm moving well on the court" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur in action at the 2023 French Open - Day Three.

Ons Jabeur also said that she faced a tough first-round match against Lucia Bronzetti but gave her best effort to win in straight sets. She added that she is focused on returning to her top form gradually through more matches and is pleased with her current health and movement on the court.

"Yeah, it wasn't an easy round, for sure, but I tried my best to win in two sets. Obviously I'm trying to get back to my level 100%, and I think that will come match by match and by playing more matches. But I'm happy that I'm healthy and I'm moving well on the court," she said.

The Tunisian then said that she felt stressed but tried to focus on playing her game, adding that the most important thing for her was to prioritize her health.

"You know, like every first round is very difficult in a Grand Slam. I was pretty stressed, I've got to say, but I was just trying to play my game. The most important thing for me was to feel healthy and to move well on the court," she said.

Jabeur continued by saying that the match was a valuable learning experience and that she aims to gain more match practice and remains optimistic about her performance in the tournament.

"But yeah, it was a good game. I will definitely learn from it and prepare for the next games. You know, let's see, I need few matches in, and hopefully I can get that here," Ons Jabeur said.

