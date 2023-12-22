Ons Jabeur professes her "love" for husband Karim Kamoun on his birthday as the two celebrate with a cake and a round of keepie-uppies

Ons Jabeur recently expressed her love for husband Karim Kamoun as they rang in his birthday together.

Ons Jabeur, a three time Grand Slam finalist, tied the knot with Karim Kamoun in 2015. The latter is a retired Tunisian fencer who has a Master’s degree in sports science.

Since 2017, Kamoun has been serving as Ons Jabeur’s fitness coach as well. Thanks to their professional partnership, he also accompanies the tennis player to all her tournaments and is spotted cheering for her from the players’ box. The couple also occasionally shares highlights of their personal life and touring adventures with fans on social media.

On Friday, December 22, Ons Jabeur shared a video of Kamoun sitting on a tennis court and holding a cake, as she joined him in celebrating his 37th birthday.

“Birthday boy @karim_kamoun. I love you,” Jabeur wrote on the Instagram story.

In another video, the Tunisian couple was captured showing off their keepie-uppie skills during a training session.

“Birthday vibes at work,” the caption read.

Ons Jabeur to face Aryna Sabalenka ahead of the 2024 season

Jabeur and Sabalenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

In 2023, Ons Jabeur clinched two trophies, at the Charleston Open and the Ningbo Open. She made the quarterfinal of the French Open and also reached her third Grand Slam final and her second on the trot at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

Apart from a few successful appearances, Jabeur faced a few setbacks as well. The 29-year-old underwent a minor knee surgery following a second-round exit at the Australian Open. She also suffered a calf injury during her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix semifinal against Iga Swiatek.

All in all, Jabeur’s form wavered over the course of the year. Thus, the World No. 6 won't mind a head start in her upcoming 2024 campaign. She is gearing up for an exhibition match against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, December 26.

Jabeur and Sabalenka have faced each other six times on tour so far, with their head-to-head record favoring the latter 4-2. In 2023, the pair earned a win apiece as Jabeur defeated Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinal, while the latter avenged the defeat at the Cincinnati Open. Their match in Riyadh thus promises to be a blockbuster.

Also in action at the event would be the top 2 players on the men’s side, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. They will take the court on December 27.