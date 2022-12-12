Tunisian tennis sensation Ons Jabeur recently shared her reaction to Moroccan star goalkeeper Yassine Bounou playing football with his son.

Morocco became the first African football team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup semifinals on Saturday, upsetting Portugal 1-0. After the contest, 'Man of the match' Bounou didn't leave the pitch.

Instead, he was seen throwing the ball towards his son Isaac, who was seen wearing his father's gloves at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha and practising how to keep goals under his father's supervision.

In light of this, Ons Jabeur, who has been an outspoken supporter of Morocco since the start of the tournament, joined a slew of other well-known figures in tweeting her reaction to this adorable father-son moment.

"So cute," Jabeur wrote.

In the match, the Moroccan goalkeeper made three saves to maintain a clean sheet against Cristiano Ronaldo's team. Amazingly, no opponent has been able to get the ball past Bounou throughout this year's World Cup and the 31-year-old will show his magic once more when his country faces defending champion France in the semifinals.

"Football is my other sporting passion and if I wasn't a tennis player then I'm sure I would be a footballer" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur pictured during a press conference at the 2022 WTA Finals.

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur revealed her love for football in an interview with the BBC back in July and stated that if she weren't a tennis player, she would surely be a footballer.

"Football is my other sporting passion and if I wasn't a tennis player then I'm sure I would be a footballer," Jabeur said.

Jabeur went on to say that she began playing football when she was 10 years old and that she still does when she gets weary of playing tennis for a long time.

"I started playing football when I was really young, like when I was 10, I still play all the time," Jabeur said, adding, "Sometimes when I'm really tired of doing maybe four or five hours of tennis, plus fitness, my coach Issam comes and says 'you want to play more tennis?' I say I'm really tired and he says 'OK, let's go play football'."

The Tunisian then expressed her admiration for football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, adding that he was her inspiration and the main reason she became a Real Madrid fan.

"I love watching football and I'm a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan. He's a great athlete and just an inspiration for me. When Cristiano played at Juventus I managed to get a signed shirt from him - that was incredible.I became a Real Madrid fan thanks to Cristiano," Ons Jabeur said.

