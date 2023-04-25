Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun has extended his support to the Tunisian after she was forced to forgo her title defense at the 2023 Madrid Open due to injury.

On April 22, Jabeur suffered an injury to her left leg during her semifinal match against Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The World No. 4 had her leg taped up during a medical time-out taken after the very first game of the match. She struggled through two more games before calling it quits and retiring from the match.

"The third point, I don't know what happened. I was really excited to play Iga today, it's always a fun matchup between us. I wish her the best luck for the final. I'm sorry guys, I really tried to run, but Iga never makes it easy," Jabeur said at the time.

On Monday, April 24, Ons Jabeur provided an update on her injury and revealed that she had a small tear in her calf and would need time to recover, forcing her to pull out of the Madrid Open.

"Hello from Madrid, an update on my situation. Further to many medical exams done, it shows that I have a small tear in my calf, and I will need more time to recover. I am sad to announce that I won't be able to compete and defend my title this year at the Mutua Madrid Open. I would like to wish to everyone and the tournament a great event and looking forward to coming back next year," she tweeted.

Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun took to social media to express his support for the 28-year-old.

"We will come back stronger @onsjabeur," he posted.

Karim Kamoun's Instagram story

Ons Jabeur won her maiden WTA 1000 title at Madrid Open 2022

Ons Jabeur won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the 2022 Madrid Open. Seeded eighth in the tournament, Jabeur defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to begin her campaign for the title.

The Tunisian then battled past Varvara Gracheva and Belinda Bencic in closely contested three-set encounters to advance to the quarterfinals where she faced Simona Halep. She was clinical in her match against Halep, winning 6-3, 6-2. The World No. 4 was similarly dominant in her semifinal against Ekaterina Alexandrova, coming through in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur took on Jessica Pegula in the finals of the 2022 Madrid Open. She overcame a set point in the first set and a bagel in the second before defeating the American 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 and securing her first WTA 1000 title.

