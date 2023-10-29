Ons Jabeur has shed light on why she and her husband, Karim Kamoun, chose Halloween as their wedding anniversary and offered an insight into their costume traditions.

Jabeur began dating Kamoun in 2013 and the couple tied the knot in 2015. The former professional fencer, who has a master's degree in sports science, joined the Tunisian's team as a fitness coach in 2017.

The World No. 7 is currently in Cancun, Mexico, for the 2023 WTA Finals. During the pre-tournament press conference, Ons Jabeur shared her thoughts on potential Halloween costumes for this year.

The 29-year-old entertained the idea of dressing as something scary, hilariously disclosing that her husband's costumes often left her petrified.

"You know, Halloween is my anniversary, too, yeah. We did it on purpose. We like everybody to dress up for our anniversary. I would be... I should be scary, right? Why are you laughing? He's super scary. I dress up like him. Sometimes he scare the sh*t out of me," she said while laughing.

The Tunisian sought recommendations from the local media on a frightening Mexican character for her costume.

"I don't know. I'm peaceful. I don't know. What's scary here in Mexico? I know you guys celebrate the dead," she said.

After a journalist suggested "La Catrina," the famous Mexican skull design, Jabeur embraced the idea.

"Sure, sounds scary. I go with that. I have no idea what you guys said, but I go with it," she added.

Ons Jabeur drawn in same group as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova at WTA Finals 2023

Ons Jabeur (L) and Iga Swiatek

Ons Jabeur will face formidable competition in the group stage of the 2023 WTA Finals, as she has landed in the Chetumal group alongside Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova.

Jabeur trails 2-4 in her head-to-head against Swiatek. The Tunisian was forced to retire with injury from their most recent encounter in the 2023 Stuttgart semifinal. The Pole, meanwhile, won their last completed match in the 2022 US Open final in straight sets.

The 29-year-old has a losing record against Gauff as well, having suffered defeats in three of their five tour-level encounters. However, it was Jabeur who emerged victorious in their most recent encounter in the 2022 bett1open semifinals.

Vondrousova enjoys a 4-3 head-to-head record against the World No. 7, having won their latest clash in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur made her debut at the WTA Finals last year. She defeated Jessica Pegula in the group stage but was unable to triumph over Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka, which prevented her from advancing to the semifinals.