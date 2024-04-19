Ons Jabeur shared a heartfelt post on social media, expressing her gratitude for her husband Karim Kamoun's unwavering support.

Jabeur has recently been struggling with knee-injury woes. She had broken a five-match losing streak with a win in the opening round of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. However, the Tunisian was upset by Jasmine Paolini in the next round.

Paolini won the opening set after a tight tie-break during which she saved seven out of the nine break points faced. The World No. 14 eventually closed out the match 7-6(10), 6-4 in her favor.

Jabeur took to Instagram to share her experience at the tournament and her husband's role in always keeping her positive. The post contained a picture of the couple tightly embracing each other.

"We keep going no matter what #alwayspositive Grateful for your support. See you next year @porschetennis," Jabeur wrote on Instagram.

The post also contained a picture of the World No. 9 smiling and fist-punching the air on-court.

Kamoun was a constant presence in Jabeur's player box during her run at the tournament. He was joined by the rest of Jabeur's family, including her brother and sister.

Ons Jabeur drew emotional support from team before ending losing streak in Stuttgart R1

It has been a tough road for Ons Jabeur in the 2024 season. The Tunisian suffered a knee injury in early February. She later had a five-match losing streak including opening-round exits at Sunshine Double events and the Charleston Open.

Jabeur found her footing with an opening-round win at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Reflecting on the time when victory eluded her, the World No. 9 spoke about drawing strength from her team.

"It's not losses, but just like, not winning any matches. I really thought about not even playing Charleston because after Miami I was heartbroken. I thought I was trying to play and my level wasn't there you know, but I have a great team behind me, they kept pushing me like 'its okay'," Jabeur said [at 6:00]

"And I was like okay, you either be a coward, go back home and not face the reality that's happening right now or go there, try everything. You lose, you lose, you win, you win." she added.

Jabeur is next likely to be seen on the court at the Madrid Open, scheduled from April 22 to May 5.

