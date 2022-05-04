Madrid Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Ons Jabeur topples Simona Halep, moves to semis

Ons Jabeur toppled two-time champion Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Jabeur notched her second win over Halep to level their head-to-head 2-2. With all previous matches contested between the two coming on hardcourt, Jabeur extended her lead to 1-0 on claycourt.

Ons Jabeur vs Simona Halep Score

Jabeur ousted Halep, 6-3, 6-2, in their quarterfinal clash in Madrid.

She will face either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

#MMOPEN ONS EN FUEGOAn outstanding performance from @Ons_Jabeur as she powers past Halep, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final 4! ONS EN FUEGO 🔥An outstanding performance from 🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur as she powers past Halep, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final 4!#MMOPEN https://t.co/OOGnVK16rE

Ons Jabeur vs Simona Halep Winner

With her victory over Halep, Jabeur reached her second WTA 1000 semifinal and first on clay. She made her first WTA semifinal at Indian Wells last year.

Jabeur, ranked 10 in the world and seeded eighth, is the highest ranked player left in the draw. Her victory assures a new champion in the tournament after defeating Halep, the lone former titleholder remaining.

#MMOPEN No.10 Ons Jabeur advances to her 2nd WTA 1000 semifinal and 1st on clay, defeating two-time champion Simona Halep 63 62 in Madrid.Faces either Anisimova or Alexandrova on Thursday for a spot in her 1st WTA 1000 final. No.10 Ons Jabeur advances to her 2nd WTA 1000 semifinal and 1st on clay, defeating two-time champion Simona Halep 63 62 in Madrid. Faces either Anisimova or Alexandrova on Thursday for a spot in her 1st WTA 1000 final. #MMOPEN https://t.co/DjUilwMSXs

Ons Jabeur vs Simona Halep Recap

Ons Jabeur recovered from an early break in the first set to turn the set around and gain the edge in the opener.

The Tunisian stumbled on 20 unforced errors in the opening set, 12 more than Halep, but made up for it with her 12 winners. The Romanian was limited to three winners in the first set.

Both players held serve for the first four games as Jabeur broke Halep's serve in the fifth game. Halep tried to break Jabeur's serve back as she saved three game points at 40-0 and got a break point after hitting a forehand crosscourt. However, Jabeur saved it with a drop shot that Halep missed to give Jabeur the advantage.

Halep repeatedly hit her racket on the ground in frustration, earning her a code violation. Another drop shot allowed Jabeur to fend off Halep and hold for a 4-2 lead.

With Halep up 30-0 in her next service game, Jabeur turned it around with another drop shot and finally took the second break of serve on a forehand winner.

Jabeur sealed the match as Halep's backhand sailed into the net. Speaking after the match, Jabeur praised Halep and elaborated on what aspects of her game worked.

"Simona is never easy to play against. She's a great champion. She was No. 1, she is a Grand Slam champion. I was more aggressive this time. My drop shot helped me a lot today, won me a lot of points. Hopefully we continue with this level," said Jabeur.

@Ons_Jabeur | #MMOPEN ons is out here hitting *FLYING* drop shots ons is out here hitting *FLYING* drop shots@Ons_Jabeur | #MMOPEN https://t.co/2ExbEKRgHN

Jabeur added that her next goal is to win the tournament.

"My next dream is to win here in Madrid. I feel really good. I feel more confident. It's never easy to win lots of matches. I've been playing great on clay. Hopefully it continues this way. Why not lift the title here," said Jabeur.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan