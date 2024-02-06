Ons Jabeur vs Emma Raducanu: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details, and more | Abu Dhabi Open

Ons Jabeur will face Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open on Wednesday. Raducanu won quite convincingly against Marie Bouzkova in the first round to book a place in the second round.
It was a straightforward 6-4, 6-1 win for the unseeded Brit, who had earlier lost in the second round of the Australian Open to Wang Yafan last month. Prior to that, she lost in the second round of the ASB Classic to Elina Svitolina in three sets.
The Brit made a return to tennis in Auckland earlier this year after an injury lay-off that had sidelined her for a long time. Hence, the former US Open champion will be raring to go in her match against the second seed Jabeur.
Raducanu will now play against the Tunisian, who will play her first match of the tournament on Wednesday (February 7). The latter had a disappointing campaign in Melbourne last month, losing to Mirra Andreeva in the second round in straight sets. The Wimbledon runner-up has played only a couple of matches in 2024 and hence, might be a bit rusty in her match against Raducanu.
Jabeur and Raducanu are going to meet for the first time on the WTA tour. Raducanu is relatively new to the circuit while Jabeur, 29, has been there for quite a while. However, they have not faced each other to date.
Jabeur is the higher-ranked player and has more experience, but Raducanu could prove to be quite a difficult opponent. Jabeur will be 30 this August and is probably past her peak. On the other hand, Raducanu is only 21 and should be the fresher and stronger of the two players.
The winner will face either Beatriz Haddad Maia or her undecided opponent in the second round, in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open.
Ons Jabeur vs Emma Raducanu match schedule
The second-round match between Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu will take place on Wednesday.
Match timing: To be updated.
Date: February 7.
Ons Jabeur vs Emma Raducanu streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:-
Sky Sports - United Kingdom
beIN SPORTS - Australia & France
Tennis Channel - USA, Puerto Rico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands
TVA - Canada
Supertennis - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City
Canal+ - Poland
ESPN - Latin America
Sportsmax - Caribbean
Telia - Estonia
TV2 - Denmark
DigiSport - Romania
Eleven Sports - Portugal
Match4 - Hungary
O2 - Czech Republic
Playsports/Telenet - Belgium
PragoSports/RTVS - Slovakia
Setanta - Baltics, CIS & Ukraine
Sportklub - Balkans
DAZN - Spain & Japan
TapDMV - Philippines
Astro - Malaysia & Brunei
NOW TV - Hong Kong
Reddentes Sports/Champions TV/Emtek - Indonesia
Spark - New Zealand
Sportcast - Chinese Taipei
Starhub - Singapore
Truevisions - Thailand
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.