"Other players are better than me" - Carlos Alcaraz denies being 'bad' on indoor hardcourts as he candidly assesses his skills at Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz will feature in the upcoming Paris Masters, which will take place from October 25 to November 2, 2025. It's the last tournament before the ATP Finals in Turin, and the World No. 1 attended the press conference where he discussed his competitiveness in indoor stadiums.

Ad

Alcaraz, who faced recent defeats against Taylor Fritz (in Laver Cup) and Jannik Sinner (in Six Kings Slam) at an indoor stadium, admits he lacks the skills at par with elite opponents.

"Well, I wouldn't say I'm bad playing indoors," Alcaraz said. "I think other players are better than me on indoor side. It's a huge difference saying that. I see myself practicing, playing matches that I can play really good tennis, but obviously there are some matches that I played against someones that they are playing much, much better in indoor than I do. So I have to be ready for that, but I think I will get the good tennis on indoor."

Ad

Trending

Carlos Alcaraz won the Japan Open, defeating Fritz in the final. At the Six Kings Slam as well, the Spaniard got the better of Fritz. He is among the main headliners for the Paris Masters that will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Carlos Alcaraz picks between ATP Finals, Paris Masters, and Davis Cup

At the press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was also asked to pick his favorite tournament out of the ATP Finals in Turin, the Paris Masters and the Davis Cup. While the Spaniard acknowledged the importance of the ATP Finals, he chose the Davis Cup, where he gets to play alongside his national teammates.

Ad

"If I had to choose one between those three tournaments, you make me in trouble (smiling)," Alcaraz said. "To be honest, I don't know. It's big three tournaments that I have ahead. So Turin, it's a really important one for me, but obviously the Davis Cup, playing with my teammates for my country, it's a really special one."

Carlos Alcaraz has neither won the ATP Finals nor the Paris Masters. The next few days ahead will tell us whether that fact remains true. The Spaniard is the World No. 1, so he's a favorite to win both tournaments but he will face tough challenge playing in an indoor stadium against quality opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More