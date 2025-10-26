"Other players are better than me" - Carlos Alcaraz denies being 'bad' on indoor hardcourts as he candidly assesses his skills at Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz will feature in the upcoming Paris Masters, which will take place from October 25 to November 2, 2025. It's the last tournament before the ATP Finals in Turin, and the World No. 1 attended the press conference where he discussed his competitiveness in indoor stadiums.
Alcaraz, who faced recent defeats against Taylor Fritz (in Laver Cup) and Jannik Sinner (in Six Kings Slam) at an indoor stadium, admits he lacks the skills at par with elite opponents.
"Well, I wouldn't say I'm bad playing indoors," Alcaraz said. "I think other players are better than me on indoor side. It's a huge difference saying that. I see myself practicing, playing matches that I can play really good tennis, but obviously there are some matches that I played against someones that they are playing much, much better in indoor than I do. So I have to be ready for that, but I think I will get the good tennis on indoor."
Carlos Alcaraz won the Japan Open, defeating Fritz in the final. At the Six Kings Slam as well, the Spaniard got the better of Fritz. He is among the main headliners for the Paris Masters that will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena.
Carlos Alcaraz picks between ATP Finals, Paris Masters, and Davis Cup
At the press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was also asked to pick his favorite tournament out of the ATP Finals in Turin, the Paris Masters and the Davis Cup. While the Spaniard acknowledged the importance of the ATP Finals, he chose the Davis Cup, where he gets to play alongside his national teammates.
"If I had to choose one between those three tournaments, you make me in trouble (smiling)," Alcaraz said. "To be honest, I don't know. It's big three tournaments that I have ahead. So Turin, it's a really important one for me, but obviously the Davis Cup, playing with my teammates for my country, it's a really special one."
Carlos Alcaraz has neither won the ATP Finals nor the Paris Masters. The next few days ahead will tell us whether that fact remains true. The Spaniard is the World No. 1, so he's a favorite to win both tournaments but he will face tough challenge playing in an indoor stadium against quality opponents.