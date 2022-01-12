"Our lives are broken, please tell the world what is happening to us" - Refugee detained in Australia for 9 years calls on Novak Djokovic to help 

Mohammed Joy, a refugee detained in Australia for nine years, has recorded a video pleading with Novak Djokovic to come to the aid of refugees.

Joy is currently detained in Melbourne, and he lives in the same facility (Park Hotel), where Djokovic was housed for close to five days after his visa was canceled. However, the World No. 1 walked free on Monday after the court overturned the visa cancelation.

The Serb's cause was also helped by the fact that he managed to secure a trial within hours of being detained. People like Joy neither have the power Djokovic commands nor the immense wealth he has at his disposal.

In Joy's video, which was uploaded to Twitter by Craig Foster, the refugee first expressed his delight at Djokovic finding freedom. He then shared the plight of himself and other refugees, revealing how they were being mistreated and not given suitable food or medical treatment.

"Mr. Djokovic, we wish you well and are pleased that you are free," Joy said. "Although we have been imprisoned for nine years, we don't wish to see anyone imprisoned alongside us. You have seen firsthand how Australians treat us, although we are innocent refugees. Our food is disgusting, we have no medical treatment."

Stressing how their mental health had taken a bad hit, Joy pleaded with Djokovic to "tell the world" about their deplorable situation in a desperate cry for help.

"Our mental health is severely affected. Our lives are broken," Joy added. "We are happy that you could get out in 4 days although we are still here after more than 3,000 days. Please tell the world what is happening to us. And to the Australian and International media, please keep asking questions, they are our only hope."

Novak Djokovic could redeem himself by coming to the aid of refugees like Joy

Novak Djokovic's global image has taken a severe beating in recent weeks due to a number of reasons concerning his visa fiasco. Firstly, Djokovic was seen attending public events within the days after testing positive for COVID-19. He also participated in a photoshoot interview with L'Equipe on 18 December.

The World No. 1 has since apologized for his actions in a recent social media post. He also revealed that one of his agents erred while filling out his travel declaration form.

In one of the Serb's forms, it was wrongly mentioned that he did not travel to any country in the 14 days before flying to Australia. He had, in fact, traveled to Spain before flying to Melbourne.

There also remains the fact that the nine-time Australian Open champion is unvaccinated against COVID-19. This has annoyed many fans, especially Australians who have suffered the harshest restrictions throughout the pandemic.

As such, by helping refugees like Joy, Novak Djokovic could redeem his image, but more importantly, contribute positively to humanity.

