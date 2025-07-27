"Outrageous" - Nick Kyrgios baffled as Jannik Sinner named the smartest player on tour by Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti

Nick Kyrgios has taken yet another swipe at World No.1 Jannik Sinner. As the Italian was named the smartest player on tour by Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti, Kyrgios was quick to express his bafflement about the same.Kyrgios has been distinctly critical of Sinner since the latter’s failed doping tests were made public in August last year. The Australian has repeatedly expressed his disappointment with the way the four-time Grand Slam champion’s case was handled and has often taken small digs at the Italian with regards to the situation.Most recently, several WTA and ATP stars at the Mubadala Citi DC Open were asked to name the smartest player on the tour right now. Daniil Medvedev conferred the honor on Jannik Sinner, and Lorenzo Musetti did the same, saying,“Jannik, I don't have to explain this.”Responding to this, Nick Kyrgios wrote on X,“Sinner is an OUTRAGEOUS person to say right now 😂😂😂.”For his part, Kyrgios named Casper Ruud as the smartest player on tour, highlighting that the Norwegian ‘had his stuff sorted’.Nick Kyrgios reacts as Jannik Sinner re-hires fitness coach Umberto FerraraSinner and Kyrgios at the 2022 Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)Jannik Sinner recently rehired Umberto Ferrara and the decision drew sharp criticism from Nick Kyrgios.Sinner had originally tested positive for clostebol in March 2024, but the news of his failed drug test was made public only in August that year. At the time, the Italian blamed Ferrara and physiotherapist Gianmarco Naldi for his failed test.The World No.1 stated that Ferrara had bought Trofodermin, an over-the-counter spray that contains clostebol, and given it to Naldi. The physiotherapist used the spray for a cut on his finger and then went on to massage Sinner, unknowingly exposing him to the substance. At the time, the Wimbledon Champion had fired both Ferrara and Naldi.Now, ahead of the upcoming US Open swing, Sinner has rehired Umberto Ferrara. Reacting to the news, Kyrgios wrote on X,‘He got the same doc back 😂😂😂 we have been played ladies and gentlemen 🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔.”On the tennis end of things, Jannik Sinner was most recently seen in action at the Wimbledon Championships, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the finals to lift his first trophy at the grass court Major. On the other end, Nick Kyrgios competed in the doubles event at the Citi DC Open earlier this week, where he was knocked out of the opening round alongside Gael Monfils.