"Outside dressed like a bum" - Naomi Osaka makes hilarious admission about her fashion choices

Naomi Osaka recently made an honest yet hilarious confession about the outfits she wears these days off the court.

Osaka, a four-time Major winner, has had her way with fashion in recent years. The Japanese star's collaborations with brands like Louis Vuitton, Victoria's Secret, and Levi's have seen her don some offbeat outfits.

Osaka has challenged fashion norms plenty of times during her career. In that context, the former World No. 1 took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday (December 14) to defend her outfit choices.

"If you see me outside dressed like a bum just know it doesn’t count cause I wasn’t trying," Osaka wrote on her X account.

Naomi Osaka displayed her nonchalant approach to fashion earlier this month on social media. She paired a baggy, washed jeans with a simple black top, a patterned Louis Vuitton bag, vivid blue pumps, and steel earrings.

The 26-year-old hilariously proclaimed herself as the "drippiest tennis player ever" in the caption to her post on X and Instagram.

"The drippiest tennis player you ever did see, that’s me," Osaka wrote on social media.

Naomi Osaka to make her return to professional tennis at Brisbane International 2024

Naomi Osaka poses with the 2021 Australian Open title

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, has been on the sidelines for more than a year due to her pregnancy. She last played in a tournament in late 2022, when she exited the Toray Pan Pacific Open in the second round.

Osaka gave birth to her daughter Shai with boyfriend and hip-hop artist Cordae in July. The four-time Major titlist has hit the practice courts to regain her on-court rhythm since then. She will be making her comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, much to the delight of her fans.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Osaka said in her statement. "It will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

The Japanese will be keen on going deep at the WTA 500 event before playing the Australian Open later in January. Osaka will be eligible for a 'Special Ranking' of 46 at the Melbourne Slam, where she reigned victorious in 2019 and 2021.

Osaka was one of the best players on the WTA tour before she took a break from tennis. She won two Australian Open and US Open titles each and spent 25 weeks as the World No. 1.

