"Outstanding Novak Djokovic, great performance overall, 32nd Grand Slam final, let’s go get that 21st Grand Slam title" - Tennis fans react as Serb reaches 8th Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic has reached within striking distance of Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles after getting past Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.

After a slow start, Djokovic soon found his rhythm and form on the court and spent two hours and 34 minutes on Centre Court before reaching his fourth successive final at SW19, where he will take on Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.

The Serb has won six of the seven finals that he has contested at Wimbledon, with a loss against Andy Murray in 2013 being the only time he has been defeated in the title round.

Delighted fans took to social media to express their emotions after Novak Djokovic gave himself a chance to close the gap with Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam wins.

Cam Leisk @CamLeisk @Wimbledon @DjokerNole Outstanding Novak, great performance overall, 32nd Grand Slam final, let’s go get that 21st Grand Slam title @Wimbledon @DjokerNole Outstanding Novak, great performance overall, 32nd Grand Slam final, let’s go get that 21st Grand Slam title🚀🚀💪💪

"Outstanding Novak, great performance overall, 32nd Grand Slam final, let’s go get that 21st Grand Slam title."

Lauding Cameron Norrie's dream run, a fan highlighted the fact that Djokovic hasn't lost a full match at Wimbledon since 2016 when he went down to Sam Querrey in the third round.

The Serb retired mid-match in the 201quarterfinals against Tomas Berdych.

Vaibhav Sharma @vaibhav_4x

One step away from his 7th

He looked in total control except for 1st set hiccup

Djoker is yet to lose a full match at Wimbledon since 2016

Will face Kyrgios in Final

Cameron Norrie had an amazing run



#Wimbledon #NovakDjokovic #Djokovic NOVAK DJOKOVIC INTO #Wimbledon 2022 FinalOne step away from his 7thHe looked in total control except for 1st set hiccupDjoker is yet to lose a full match at Wimbledon since 2016Will face Kyrgios in FinalCameron Norrie had an amazing run NOVAK DJOKOVIC INTO #Wimbledon2022 FinalOne step away from his 7thHe looked in total control except for 1st set hiccupDjoker is yet to lose a full match at Wimbledon since 2016Will face Kyrgios in FinalCameron Norrie had an amazing run#Wimbledon #NovakDjokovic #Djokovic https://t.co/ejpJMPTrqK

"NOVAK DJOKOVIC INTO #Wimbledon2022 Final. One step away from his 7th. He looked in total control except for 1st set hiccup. Djoker is yet to lose a full match at Wimbledon since 2016. Will face Kyrgios in Final. Cameron Norrie had an amazing run."

One fan recalled Andy Roddick's now-famous tweet from last year when Novak Djokovic beat Jenson Brooksby to reach the 2021 US Open quarterfinals.

Sofi.Naj @SofiaAbidel @Wimbledon @DjokerNole



And of course, Nole wins. @NickKyrgios After a long time, Novak is back with "he takes your legs, then he takes your soul"And of course, Nole wins. @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios After a long time, Novak is back with "he takes your legs, then he takes your soul"And of course, Nole wins.

Those longing for a fiery contest between Kyrgios and Djokovic haven't had the opportunity to savor one since 2017 when they last met on two occasions. Fans who were looking forward to the two clashing at an ATP event will now have the good fortune of witnessing the duo battle it out in a Grand Slam final.

Shanpak❁ @review_retained @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios @lofted_drive always wanted to see Djoker vs Nick match somewhere in ATP tours, But never happened in long time, never expected it will fall on GS finals, Can't wait @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios @lofted_drive always wanted to see Djoker vs Nick match somewhere in ATP tours, But never happened in long time, never expected it will fall on GS finals, Can't wait

"Congratulations, @DjokerNole ! I hope you win your 21st on Sunday. You are one of the most underrated and underappreciated athletes of this generation!"

The 35-year-old created more history by becoming the second player in the Open era with the most wins in the Championships.

ATP Tour @atptour



With an 85-10 record at Wimbledon, nd player in the Open Era with most wins at the tournament.



@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon NEW ACHIEVEMENTWith an 85-10 record at Wimbledon, @DjokerNole surpasses Jimmy Connors and is thend player in the Open Era with most wins at the tournament. NEW ACHIEVEMENT 🔓With an 85-10 record at Wimbledon, @DjokerNole surpasses Jimmy Connors and is the 2⃣nd player in the Open Era with most wins at the tournament. 💪@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon https://t.co/HvVUoqVUgI

"NEW ACHIEVEMENT, With an 85-10 record at Wimbledon, @DjokerNole surpasses Jimmy Connors and is the 2nd player in the Open Era with most wins at the tournament."

A concerned fan pointed out that Djokovic needs to step up his game after losing sets en route to the final.

domenico fors @Domenico1oo777 @atptour Djokovic isn't playing well and with Krygios he NEED TO IMPROVE his game because with Nick's service,it's hard to comeback from one or two sets...in 2019 and 2021 Djokovic played so much better...a so easy draw with 5 sets lost...his next slam will be Paris in 2023! #Wimbledon @atptour Djokovic isn't playing well and with Krygios he NEED TO IMPROVE his game because with Nick's service,it's hard to comeback from one or two sets...in 2019 and 2021 Djokovic played so much better...a so easy draw with 5 sets lost...his next slam will be Paris in 2023!#Wimbledon

"Djokovic isn't playing well and with Krygios he NEED TO IMPROVE his game because with Nick's service,it's hard to comeback from one or two sets...in 2019 and 2021 Djokovic played so much better...a so easy draw with 5 sets lost...his next slam will be Paris in 2023!"

Novak Djokovic chasing 21st Grand Slam title against an opponent he has never beaten in multiple matches

Novak Djokovic gets past Cameron Norrie and will play Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final

After losing the first set, Djokovic grew into the contest against crowd-favourite Cameron Norrie. During his on-court interview, the former World No. 1 stated that he respected his opponent who didn't have much to lose and wished him luck.

"I didn’t start off well. He was the better player for the first set. I have had many semi-finals at Grand Slams before, but it is never easy walking out onto court. You have a lot of pressure and expectation from yourself and others. Cameron didn’t have much to lose, he is playing the tournament of his life. Playing at home is never easy, but I wish him all the best. He is a great player and I have a lot of respect for him.”

The Wimbledon final promises to be a humdinger given the fact that Djokovic is chasing his 21st Grand Slam title against a player he has never beaten in the past.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie in four sets to reach his 32nd (most-ever) men’s Grand Slam final



Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.



(via

DJOKOVIC ADVANCESNovak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie in four sets to reach his 32nd (most-ever) men’s Grand Slam finalDjokovic will face Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.(via @Wimbledon DJOKOVIC ADVANCES 🔥Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie in four sets to reach his 32nd (most-ever) men’s Grand Slam finalDjokovic will face Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.(via @Wimbledon)https://t.co/2GJH325l4f

Kyrgios got the better of the Serb twice in 2017 - at the Mexican Open and the Indian Wells Open - at a time when Novak Djokovic was not at his best on account of an elbow injury.

The Serb, who has now won 27 matches on the trot at Wimbledon, may not play another Grand Slam until next year's French Open. Novak Djokovic may not be permitted to take part at the 2022 US Open or the Australian Open next year due to his unvaccinated status.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far