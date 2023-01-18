“Own your journey and spread the word” - Cancer-free Chris Evert shares her survival story

Chris Evert underwent a preventive hysterectomy and a double mastectomy after testing positive for Stage 1C ovarian cancer last year.

After her sister, Jeanne Evert, died of ovarian cancer in February 2020 at the age of 62, Chris was diagnosed with being at high risk for the same. After regular rounds of chemotherapy, she was finally declared cancer-free by the end of last year.

Ever since, the former Wimbledon champion has shared her struggles with keeping the disease at bay. In a recent first person article, the former World No. 1 shared her survival story. She spoke about being faced with tough choices, including weighing one's options for "surveillance or surgery." She also emphasized the importance of getting tested.

"When it comes to deciding between surveillance or surgery, everyone's choice is personal. The most important thing is not to leave things to chance. When I talk to people about genetic testing, so many people say, "It's too scary to know." I'm here to tell you, it's scarier not to," she wrote.

Chris Evert encouraged women to share their stories in the hope that they will help others.

"Trust your gut, know your family history, learn about genetic testing and be your own advocate. Own your journey and spread the word," she added.

The 68-year-old revealed that she still needed to recover and regain her strength and reminisced about her sister.

"I have one more surgery left to complete reconstruction. They say this part is easy, but I can assure you, the last five years have not been. As relieved as I will be to get to the other side of this, I will always have a heavy heart. I will never heal from losing Jeanne," she expressed.

Chris Evert pays heartfelt tribute to her sister for being the inspiration in her fight against cancer

Chris Evert(Left) with Martina Navratilova

In the same article, Chris Evert paid a heartfelt tribute to her sister, Jeanne, whom she cites as the primary motivation for her treatment.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion reiterated that it is important for everyone to pay attention to their health and take timely action.

"My sister, like many people, was so busy taking care of everybody else, she ignored what her body was trying to tell her," Evert shared. "I will never take for granted the gift she gave me in the process. My sister's journey saved my life, and I hope by sharing mine, I just might save somebody else's."

