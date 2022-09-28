Cancer survivor Chris Evert awarded with Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award 

Former tennis professional Chris Evert has been awarded the Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award by Prevent Cancer, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that is dedicated to the early detection and prevention of Cancer.

The former World No. 1 announced that she was diagnosed with Stage 1C ovarian cancer earlier this year. The news came following her sister's demise from the same type of cancer. However, after receiving regular chemotherapy sessions, Evert was declared cancer-free by doctors.

Since then, Chris Evert has been vocal about detecting cancer early for a better chance of battling the deadly disease.

Prevent Cancer took to Twitter to break the news of awarding Evert with the prestigious award and asked people to know their family's medical history to better prevent and deal with cancer.

"Be your own advocate. Know your family’s medical history. We are honored to present tennis champ & cancer survivor @ChrissieEvert with the Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award today."

Evert, the winner of 18 singles Grand Slam titles, retweeted the post on the social media platform and expressed her pride at receiving the award. She also credited the foundation for doing a good job in spreading awareness about cancer prevention.

"A real honor… Thank you for the work you do to get the word out about Preventing cancer," Evert captioned her tweet.

"No champion has ever been beloved by his peers like Roger Federer" - Chris Evert heaped praise on the Swiss legend

Chris Evert on Day Fourteen at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer's retirement was a teary-eyed affair at the Laver Cup. Following his doubles match with Rafael Nadal against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World, Federer's well-wishers expressed their love and support for the 20-time Major winner.

Former tennis professional Chris Evert took to Twitter to reflect on the 20-time Grand Slam winner's Grand farewell. Speaking of Federer's fairytale ending to his illustrious career, the veteran claimed no other champion would be loved by his peers like the Swiss and used a picture of Federer holding hands with his long-time friend and rival, Rafael Nadal.

"No champion has ever been beloved by his peers like @rogerfederer," Evert tweeted.

Notable legends of the game, Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray along with Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud, Cameron Noorie and Stefanos Tsitsipas, all paid their tribute to the legend. An emotional Federer could not hold back his tears at the presentation ceremony.

