Pablo Andujar claims he "still cannot believe" he beat Roger Federer, says the win is "something he will remember his whole life"

Pablo Andujar staged a massive upset on Tuesday by beating Roger Federer 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the 2021 Geneva Open. The Spaniard trailed 4-2 in the decider but played some solid tennis to snatch victory from right under Federer's nose.

Speaking to the media after his win over the Swiss, Andujar claimed that it was easily the biggest win of his career. The 35-year-old believes that even though a title could be more "emotional" (Andujar has won four titles in his career), his win over Roger Federer is something that will remain in his memory forever.

"As [far as wins, this is] number one for sure," Andujar said. "To win a tournament could be more emotional, but this is something I think I will remember my whole life."

Pablo Andujar went on to claim that the feeling of beating Roger Federer was surreal, especially given the special circumstances around the match. Andujar also acknowledged that the 39-year-old wasn't at his best, but quickly added that the result still mattered a lot.

"It’s amazing. I still cannot believe it because for me, I said yesterday playing him was a dream. But of course beating him is another level," Andujar told ATPTour.com. "It’s very emotional to play him and to beat him, given the conditions for him coming back and he’s not for sure playing his best tennis. But it really counts a lot to me and it’s very important for me and for the rest of my career."

Pablo spoils the Swiss party 😯



Pablo Andujar wins the last four games to defeat Federer 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his first match back on clay since 2019 in Geneva pic.twitter.com/NqIUmzqBtu — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 18, 2021

Pablo Andujar admitted that he was nervous while facing Roger Federer, given how highly he regards the Swiss. And that made him particularly "proud" of the maturity and focus with which he handled the match.

The Spaniard also claimed that it was important for him to enjoy playing against Federer, and that he would have said the same even if he had lost.

"Of course I was nervous, but I tried to keep it as if it was another match," Andujar said. "I have a lot of respect and I admire a lot Roger Federer. I really admire him, but I had to try not to think who I was playing against."

"I am very proud, not for beating him," he added. "It’s the way I focussed on and treated the match… [I was able to] enjoy playing Roger Federer today. If I had lost, I would say the same thing, and that’s what I’m most proud of."

I spoke to my wife and my parents after beating Roger Federer, and they were very happy for me: Pablo Andujar

During his media interaction, Pablo Andujar revealed that he spoke to his wife and parents after beating Roger Federer and that they were delighted for him. But Andujar added that his kids were not as excited about their father's achievement, which is understandable given that they are both quite young (less than five years of age).

"I spoke to my wife and to my parents and they were very happy for me," Andujar said. "When I spoke to the kids [I said], 'Papa won a match'. [They said], 'Okay, bye bye!' Even if I lose, even if I win, they are the same. They are happy. That makes me more relaxed. They don’t really care about my defeats or my victories."