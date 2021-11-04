Pam Shriver says Roger Federer will not win a Slam in 2022, adding "if anyone knows how to rehab from injury" it's Rafael Nadal

Pam Shriver and Jim Courier recently spoke about Rafael Nadal's future and the Grand Slam race between the Big 3. Shriver and Courier reckon that while Nadal is likely to add to his tally in 2022, Roger Federer might not.

Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic are currently tied at 20 majors apiece, with the Serb having drawn level with his rivals this year. Nadal and Federer missed multiple Slams in 2021 due to injury, with the Swiss likely to miss next year's Australian Open.

Asked about the Grand Slam race in 2022, Shriver, a 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion, said Federer will not win a major next year, Djokovic will win two, Nadal one, with the fourth going to Daniil Medvedev or a first-time champion.

"They will change for sure, Federer will not, Novak will for sure, I think he will get to 22 in '22," Shriver said during a conversation on Tennis Channel. "And Rafa, I think will win one, and we'll say one for either Medvedev or someone who has never won one before," she added.

Courier echoed Shriver's sentiments and added that Federer is likely to target Wimbledon for one last time. The former Grand Slam champion also believes Nadal will be aiming to win a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros.

"I think that's probably where the house money would lie," Courier said. "I think it's reasonable to expect that, given where everyone is health wise, Federer doesn't seem like he'll be able to play in Australia. Most likely he'll try and target Wimbledon again, if he's lucky enough with good health and we certainly wish him all the best on that one. Nadal will be targeting Roland Garros and trying to round himself into form," he added.

After failing to recover from a chronic foot issue, Nadal called quits on his 2021 season in August. The Spaniard's ailment, which has bothered him since 2005, resurfaced at Roland Garros this year and also forced him to withdraw from a string of other big events.

Rafael Nadal after his 2021 French Open defeat to Novak Djokovic

Nadal did not opt to go under the knife, though, but availed some form of treatment. As things stand, he has resumed training and recently announced his comeback at the Abu Dhabi exhibition event later this year.

Shriver believes Nadal's challenges with injuries throughout his career have given him the know-how to get back in shape on this occasion.

She also said that while the younger players managed to fill the void created by Nadal and Federer's injury-forced absence last season, she is looking forward to the Spaniard in action in 2022.

"If anyone knows how to rehab from injury, it's Rafa," Shriver said. "He's done it so many times, its a tough thing to have experience in. You know, tennis has filled the void so beautifully with some of these greatest all-timers being out for the last couple of months but one of the things I so look forward to in 2022 is seeing how Rafa comes back and what his quality is and can he win what would be 14 at Roland Garros," she added.

"We weren't sure how it was going to end up with Rafael Nadal's foot" - Jim Courier

Courier expressed his delight at Nadal's comeback announcement, but admitted that he was concerned about the Spaniard's future following his recent injury flare-up.

While Courier said Nadal underwent surgery, it is pertinent to note that the Mallorcan did not go under the knife.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"That's great news, it's great news that he (Rafael Nadal) feels confident to announce that now, a couple months prior to when things will get going Down Under," Courier said. "We weren't sure how it was gonna end up with the foot after the surgery; this is a problem he's been dealing with since childhood and hopefully its gonna be able to sustain him now this new procedure that they did on him and help him finish his career with good health," he concluded.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan