"I’d be surprised if Emma Raducanu's still in the top 20 at the end of the year" - Pam Shriver 

In a recent interview with the WTA, former American tennis player Pam Shriver spoke about teenage sensation Emma Raducanu, the flurry of changes the Brit's US Open triumph brought about and what the 2022 season might have in store for her.

Raducanu's historic triumph at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier was followed by a mediocre spell of tennis. The 19-year-old managed to bag just a couple of wins in three tournaments, and, according to Pam Shriver, the 2022 season will continue to pose challenges for her.

Shriver opined that it wouldn't be until 2023 that one would have a clearer idea of her game and consistency. She further highlighted how Raducanu's new business partnerships, worldwide recognition and recent coaching changes have caused a host of adjustments in her budding career.

"I think 2022 is going to continue to be a challenge for her," Pam Shriver said. "I think it’s going to be 2023 when we have a clearer idea of what her consistency level is going to be. I might be wrong, but it was such a sudden, unnatural step from qualifying to winning a major – never been done before – followed up by all these new business partnerships, recognition and coaching changes."

According to the former World No. 3, everything other than her name, her profession and her agent has changed in Emma Raducanu's life. While making her predictions for the Brit's 2022 season, Shriver revealed that she would be surprised if Raducanu succeeds in retaining her position within the world's top 20 rankings.

"The only thing that has remained the same is her name, the sport she plays and her agent. I feel like everything else around her has changed, and when you’re a teenager you’re already going through a lot of changes. I’d be surprised if she’s still in the top 20 at the end of the year," the 59-year-old added.

Emma Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne

Emma Raducanu, who recently concluded her quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19, announced her withdrawal from next week's tournament in Melbourne. She said she needed more time before returning to the tour following her isolation.

"The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation," Raducanu said.

The Brit is still slated to play in the Sydney Tennis Classic, which begins on January 10. She will then head back to Melbourne for the Australian Open, which commences on January 17.

Emma Raducanu recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself practicing in Melbourne Park.

"Very happy to be here", wrote Raducanu on Instagram.

