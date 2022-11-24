"Parents need to also be charged when their kids go and shoot others" – Rennae Stubbs expresses shock at horrifying statements made by father of Colorado Springs shooter

Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs was unable to keep her cool when she heard the appalling statements made by the father of the Colorado Springs shooter, who targeted club-goers at a gay nightclub and killed five people.

When interviewed, the suspect’s father admitted to praising his child for violent behavior.

“I praised him for violent behavior really early. I told him it works. You’ll get immediate results,” he said.

He further revealed that he was more bothered by his child being at a gay club than by the heinous crime.

“They started telling me about the incident, a shooting... And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, phew… I am a conservative Republican.”

Rennae Stubbs was horrified by the statements and declared that the parents should also be held responsible and charged for the crime.

"Wow!!! Apple didn’t fall far! As i said. This is why women need choices and why parents might need to also be charged when their kids go and shoot others!" Rennae Stubbs remarked.

Martina Navratilova joins Rennae Stubbs in being shocked by statements following Colorado Springs mass shooting

Martina Navratilova condemned the Colorado Springs mass shooting

Like Rennae Stubbs, tennis legend Martina Navratilova has always been vocal about her beliefs and the injustices faced by minority communities around the world.

The Czech-American player expressed her shock over the statements made by a lawyer about the Colorado Springs mass shooting. The lawyer claimed that the deaths were a consequence of the possibility that the club-goers were not Christian.

“People killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence/that they were Christians. Assuming they have not accepted the truth/affirmed Christ as the lord of their life they are now reaping the consequences of eternal damnation,” the lawyer supposedly said.

Martina Navratilova stated that if Christianity implied and promoted such heinous acts, she wanted no part of it.

“If this is Christianity, get me out of here!!!” Martina Navratilova remarked.

Earlier, Navratilova had questioned how the shooter, who had a criminal history, was given access to guns.

"How does a guy like that have access to guns? Welcome to the NRAUSA!!! That’s how. Oh, and politicians with no spines," Navratilova pointed.

