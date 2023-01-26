Parents saw potential and always believed in her regardless of results, says Elena Rybakina after Australian Open SF win

Elena Rybakina is extremely happy about the fact that her parents and sister are with her in Melbourne and will be in attendance when she plays the 2023 Australian Open final on Saturday (January 28).

The 23-year-old caught the tennis world's attention by winning Wimbledon 2022. On Thursday, January 26, Rybakina defeated two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka 7-6(4), 6-3 in one hour and 41 minutes to book her spot in the final of the first Major of the year. She also extended her head-to-head lead against the Belarusian to 2-0.

She revealed after the match that her parents have attended all her matches in Australia and that she was excited to play in front of them in the title clash. Her parents could not see their daughter win in London last year as they couldn't get a visa due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It's first time they're all together here. I'm super happy that we can spend evenings together and they can watch me live," Elena Rybakina said. "I'm sure they're happy. They don't see me often playing live, so I think this time, it's big result already. No matter how I play in the final, I think they're very proud and happy."

In a press conference, Rybakina was asked about her father wanting her to complete her studies before turning professional. The 23-year-old stated that he was proud of her and always knew how much she loved the sport.

"I think he's happy and he's very proud. I know that from the beginning, they believed in me no matter if I will lose first round or anything as a junior because they saw also potential, how I loved the game. Yeah, I think they're just proud now," she added.

Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open summit clash

Elena Rybakina during the 2023 Australian Open

Having reached the finals in Melbourne for the first time in their careers, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will fight for the title on Saturday, January 28, on the Rod Laver Arena. While Rybakina downed Victoria Azarenka 7-6(4), 6-3 in the semifinals, Sabalenka beat Poland's Magda Linette 7-6(1), 6-2.

The two finalists have faced each other thrice on the tour so far, with the Belarusian winning on all three occasions.

The 2019 Wuhan Open quarterfinals was the first time that they clashed, with Sabalenka winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. Their next meeting was at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Tennis Open quarterfinals, where the fifth-ranked player won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Their last meeting came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where Sabalenka beat Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

