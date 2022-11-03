Paris Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the Paris Masters 2022 promises some enthralling action as the Round of 16 gets underway on Thursday.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic will continue his title defense against 2022 US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will lock horns with Grigor Dimitrov in his quest for a berth in the last eight.

Third seed Casper Ruud and eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime are also part of the packed day session on Court Central. They will square off against Lorenzo Musetti and Gilles Simon, respectively.

Alex de Minaur, who knocked out recently-crowned Vienna champion Daniil Medvedev, will meet 16th seed Frances Tiafoe.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune are some of the other stars to watch on Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Paris Masters:

Court Central

(Starts at 11:00 am local time)

Lorenzo Musetti vs (3) Casper Ruud

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: Gilles Simon vs (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

Not before 7.30 pm local time: (14) Pablo Carreno Busta or Denis Shapovalov vs (2) Rafael Nadal or Tommy Paul

Not before 8.30 pm local time: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Corentin Moutet or Cameron Norrie

Court 1

(Starts at 11:00 am local time)

(Alt) Sander Gille/Jordan Vliegen vs (8) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek

Not before 12.30 pm local time: Alex de Minaur vs (16) Frances Tiafoe

Followed by: Holger Rune vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Not before 5 pm local time: (4) Tim Puetz/Michael Venus vs Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Court 2

(Starts at 11:00 am local time)

Rafael Matos/David Vega Hernandez vs (2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski

Followed by: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop vs Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini

Followed by: (7) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara vs Daniel Evans/John Peers

Followed by: Matthew Ebden/Jamie Murray vs (3) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer

Followed by: Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies vs (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Where to watch Paris Masters 2022?

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win over Yoshihito Nishioka at the Rolex Paris Masters

Viewers from the following countries can catch the Paris Masters action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN and Sportsnet - Canada.

Voot and Sports18 - India.

ESPN - Latin America.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes