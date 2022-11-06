Paris Masters 2022 Today's Results: Novak Djokovic to meet Holger Rune in the final, Stefanos Tsitsipas out | Semifinals, Day 6

The sixth day of the 2022 Paris Masters was a visual treat for fans, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune in action, among others. While two passed the stage and secured a spot in the summit clash, the other two failed to do so.

Danish teenager Holger Rune advanced to his maiden Masters 1000 final by defeating Canadian tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic found it harder than he would have liked to overcome Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Serb, however, eventually managed to pull off the win in three sets.

Without further ado, here are the major results from Day 6 of the 2022 Paris Masters:

Novak Djokovic survives a Tsitsipas scare to advance to the finals

Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the Paris Masters final after a hard-fought 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to continue his red-hot form. The six-time champion increased his winning streak to 13 matches as he pursued a third consecutive ATP title, despite fifth seed Tsitsipas giving him a tough time.

The Serbian won easily in the first set, after which the Greek raised his level to win the second set. The final set was decided by a tie-break, where the former World No. 1 demonstrated his superiority at critical moments in the match.

In his post-match on-court interview, Djokovic discussed the victory and expressed his satisfaction at having triumphed against one of the "best players in the world."

"It's very sweet, obviously, when you win matches like this against one of the best players in the world. Deservedly so, we went into — both of us — into an even battle all the way until the last point, until the last shot. Some incredible points towards the end. I'm just really glad to overcome this challenge," Djokovic said.

He will next take on Holger Rune in his record 56th ATP Masters 1000 final.

Holger Rune reaches his maiden Masters 1000 final

Holger Rune at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Holger Rune defeated Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals to advance to his maiden ATP 1000 final at the Paris Masters and snap the Canadian's 16-match winning streak. Rune reached his fourth consecutive ATP Finals thanks to his excellent form, which has seen him win 18 of his last 20 matches.

Rune expressed his pride in how well he carried out his game strategy throughout the entire match in his post-match on-court interview, saying that he wanted to put as much pressure on the Canadian as possible.

"It was an unbelievable match from my side today," Rune said, adding, "I really was sticking to the game plan for the whole match and just taking every chance I got. Putting Felix under pressure, that’s what my game plan was all about, and I managed to do it almost perfectly. I am super proud how I handled everything."

The 19-year-old's final opponent is Novak Djokovic, a six-time champion at Bercy and the current defending champion.

Paris Masters 2022: Day 6 results at a glance

Men's singles (semifinals):

(6) Novak Djokovic def. (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7-4)

Holger Rune def. (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2

Men's doubles (semifinals):

(2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski def. (7) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara 6-1, 6-7(4-7), 10-6

(8) Austin Krajicek/Ivan Dodig def. Andreas Mies/Kevin Krawietz 6-3, 6-4

