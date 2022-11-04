Paris Masters 2022 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz playing? | Day 5, Quarterfinals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headline the Day 5 schedule as the quarterfinal action gets underway at the Paris Masters 2022 on Friday.

Six-time champion Djokovic rolled over US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-1 to continue his title defense in the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. He next faces the in-form Lorenzo Musetti, who knocked out third seed Casper Ruud in three sets in the third round.

Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz hardly broke a sweat in dispatching Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3. He will lock horns with Stockholm champion Holger Rune in an exciting battle between two of the brightest young guns on the tour.

The Dane has been on a hot streak in the French capital, having accounted for the likes of seventh seed Andrey Rublev, 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz and Stan Wawrinka to reach this far.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will look to extend his winning streak to 16 matches when he takes on 16th seed Frances Tiafoe. The Canadian has come to this tournament on the back of title wins at Florence, Antwerp and Basel.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Paris Masters:

Court Central

(Starts at 2 pm local time)

(16) Frances Tiafoe vs (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune

Not before 7.30 pm local time: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti

Not before 8.30 pm local time: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas or Corentin Moutet vs (14) Pablo Carreno Busta or Tommy Paul

Court 1

(Starts at 2 pm local time)

Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop vs (2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski

Followed by: (7) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara vs Jamie Murray/Matthew Ebden

Followed by: (1) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs (8) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek

Followed by: (4) Tim Puetz/Michael Venus vs (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos or Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies

Where to watch Paris Masters 2022?

Djokovic in action at the Rolex Paris Masters

Viewers from the following countries can catch the Paris Masters action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN and Sportsnet - Canada.

Voot and Sports18 - India.

ESPN - Latin America.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

