Paris Masters 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

Day 3 (November 1) of the Paris Masters will see the second round of the men's singles event continue along with the first and second rounds of the men's doubles tournament.
Record champion Novak Djokovic will start his campaign against Tomas Martin Etcheverry while defending champion Holger Rune will be up against Dominic Thiem.
Third seed Daniil Medvedev will face Grigor Dimitrov while fourth seed Jannik Sinner will be up against Mackenzie McDonald. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will also be in action.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Paris Masters.
Schedule for Day 3 of Paris Masters 2023
Court Central
Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov
Followed by: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Followed by: (10) Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert
Not before 7:30 pm local time: (6) Holger Rune vs (Q) Dominic Thiem
Not before 8:30 pm local time: (4) Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald
Court 1
Starting at 11 am local time: (12) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp
Followed by: (11) Hubert Hurkacz vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Followed by: (13) Alex de Minaur vs (LL) Dusan Lajovic
Followed by: (8) Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo
Followed by: (3) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs Novak Djokovic / Miomir Kecmanovic
Court 2
Starting at 11 am local time: Harri Heliovaara / Mate Pavic vs Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski
Followed by: (7) Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Jamie Murray / Michael Venus
Followed by: Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Andrey Rublev / Karen Khachanov
Followed by: Felix Aiger-Aliassime / Sebastian Korda vs Sebastian Baez / Lorenzo Musetti
Followed by: (1) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek vs (WC) Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
Followed by: (5) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Lucas Miedler / Alexander Erler
Paris Masters 2023 TV schedule
Where to watch Paris Masters 2023?
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on the third day in Paris live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches of Day 3 of the Masters 1000 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.
UK: All matches of Day 3 in Paris will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris live on TSN.
Australia: All matches at the Paris Masters will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.
Paris Masters 2023: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.
