Paris Masters 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

Day 3 (November 1) of the Paris Masters will see the second round of the men's singles event continue along with the first and second rounds of the men's doubles tournament.

Record champion Novak Djokovic will start his campaign against Tomas Martin Etcheverry while defending champion Holger Rune will be up against Dominic Thiem.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will face Grigor Dimitrov while fourth seed Jannik Sinner will be up against Mackenzie McDonald. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Paris Masters.

Schedule for Day 3 of Paris Masters 2023

Court Central

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: (10) Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert

Not before 7:30 pm local time: (6) Holger Rune vs (Q) Dominic Thiem

Not before 8:30 pm local time: (4) Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald

Court 1

Starting at 11 am local time: (12) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp

Followed by: (11) Hubert Hurkacz vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by: (13) Alex de Minaur vs (LL) Dusan Lajovic

Followed by: (8) Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by: (3) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs Novak Djokovic / Miomir Kecmanovic

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Harri Heliovaara / Mate Pavic vs Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski

Followed by: (7) Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Jamie Murray / Michael Venus

Followed by: Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Andrey Rublev / Karen Khachanov

Followed by: Felix Aiger-Aliassime / Sebastian Korda vs Sebastian Baez / Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: (1) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek vs (WC) Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul

Followed by: (5) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Lucas Miedler / Alexander Erler

Paris Masters 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 11 am local time Second Round (Men's singles and men's doubles), First Round (Men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Paris Masters 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on the third day in Paris live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of Day 3 of the Masters 1000 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches of Day 3 in Paris will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the Paris Masters will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

Paris Masters 2023: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

