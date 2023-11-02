Paris Masters 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the Paris Masters 2023 (November 2) will see the quarterfinalists for the men's singles and doubles tournaments being decided.

Top seed Novak Djokovic booked his place in the Round of 16 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry and will next face Tallon Griekspoor while fifth seed Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Botic van de Zandschulp.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will square off in what will be arguably the most anticipated match of the day while defending champion Holger Rune will be up against Daniel Altmaier. The likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Karen Khachanov will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Paris Masters.

Schedule for Day 4 of Paris Masters 2023

Court Central

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Bublik

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp

Followed by: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (10) Alexander Zverev

Followed by: (4) Jannik Sinner / Mackenzie McDonald vs (13) Alex de Minaur

Not before 7: 30 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor

Not before 8: 30 p.m. local time: (6) Holger Rune vs Daniel Altmaier

Court 1

Starting at 11 am local time: (8) Jean-Julien Rojer / Marcelo Arevalo vs Mate Pavic / Harri Heliovaara

Not before 12: 30 p.m. local time: (16) Karen Khachanov vs (Q) Roman Safiullin

Followed by: (11) Hubert Hurkacz vs Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by: (2) Neal Skupski / Wesley Kollhof vs Andrey Rublev / Karen Khachanov

Followed by: (6) Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow

Paris Masters 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 11 am local time Third Round (Men's singles), Second Round (Men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Paris Masters 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on the fourth day in Paris live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of Day 4 of the Masters 1000 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches of Day 4 in Paris will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the Paris Masters will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

Paris Masters 2023: Match Timings

The first match on all courts at the Accor Arena will commence at 11 a.m. local time.

