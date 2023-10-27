Paris Masters 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2023 ATP tour is winding down for the season, with the 2023 Paris Masters being one of the last few tournaments of the year. The final Masters event of the season will be held from October 30 to November 5, 2023.

Last year's runner-up and six-time champion at the venue, Novak Djokovic, leads the field as the top seed. He'll return to action for the first time since claiming his record 24th Major crown at the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz was in danger of missing the tournament due to an injury. But in a recent update, he shared that he's healthy enough to participate here and in the ATP Finals too. He's the second seed and is locked in a race against Djokovic for the year-end No. 1 ranking as well.

Alcaraz is on the hunt for his first title since securing his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon back in July. Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are the third and fourth seeds respectively. Both have performed quite well in recent weeks.

Holger Rune defeated five top 10 players en route to winning the Paris Masters last year. However, the defending champion's form is quite shaky at the moment, but seems to be rounding into form given his run in Basel.

Along with Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud are fighting for the remaining three ATP Finals spots. The tournament is likely to decide the remaining contenders for the elite season ending championship.

There's a lot at stake for quite a few players as they each look to achieve their own goals. With so much to play for, expect them to put their best foot forward. Here's how one can keep up with all the action at the Paris Masters:

Paris Masters channel and live streaming list

Holger Rune is the defending champion at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the proceedings live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom & Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France & Russia

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

Tennis Channel - USA

TSN- Canada

Sony Liv - India

Latin America - ESPN

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

