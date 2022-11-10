Paris Masters SF between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes top-viewed social media post of 2022 edition

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas played one of the matches of the year in the semifinals of the 2022 Paris Masters, battling for three sets and more than two hours before the Serb finally wrapped up the contest 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4).

Based on the latest numbers, the match point from the contest has become the most viewed social media post of the tournament, garnering three million views. The 21-time Grand Slam champion's final against Holger Rune, where he was upset by the Dane in another thrilling three-setter, was also watched by 1.062 million viewers on C8 France at its peak, a 68% increase compared to the 2021 final.

On average, 44,000 subscribers watched the tournament on Eurosport France, while a peak audience of 224,000 watched the final between Djokovic and Rune. Overall, 5.3 million viewers watched at least one minute of the competition across France.

On social media, 18 million video views were garnered by the official handle, while the tournament generated 2.29 million engagements and 30 million impressions -- a 63% and 36% increase compared to the 2021 edition respectively. Across the entire competition, a whopping 164,832 fans attended the Paris Masters, the most in the tournament's history.

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will both be in action at the ATP Finals

Both Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will finish their season at the 2022 ATP Finals, for which they have qualified alongside Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev.

Along with Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Djokovic are the only former winners of the tournament, with the Greek taking home the title in 2019 and the Russian lifting the trophy in 2020. The World No. 8, on the other hand, is a five-time winner, having won the 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 editions.

Most recently, the Serb played in 2021, reaching as far as the semifinals before falling to eventual winner Alexander Zverev. This time, however, the defending champion hasn't qualified, as he is still on the sidelines recovering from an ankle injury he sustained at the French Open.

In 2022, Tsitsipas will be the second seed, behind only Rafael Nadal, while the 35-year-old will be the seventh seed. The 21-time Grand Slam champion is therefore at risk of finding himself in a very strong group, one that might even comprise Nadal, Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime if the draw doesn't go in his favor.

