"Part of me just didn’t want to make it": John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal makes honest admission about her drug overdose & love for their kids

By Akchhat Bachheti
Modified Feb 27, 2025 07:12 GMT
Tatum O'Neal (R) and John McEnroe (L); ( Source - Getty Images)

John McEnroe's ex-wife, Tatum O'Neal, recently made an honest admission about her ordeals caused by a drug overdose. The Hollywood actress experienced the same in May 2020, leading to a stroke that put her in a coma for nearly six weeks.

O'Neal dealt with a disorder named rheumatoid arthritis, and despite a history of substance misuse, she was prescribed an opioid called morphine. However, the misuse of the prescription resulted in an overdose.

Later, the doctors found that the overdose had led to a brain disorder called Aphasia. Speaking to Variety recently, O'Neal talked about that challenging phase, sharing that she felt emotionally hopeless, despite sharing a strong bond with her children.

“I love them so much, but I’d already given so much,” she says. “Part of me just didn’t want to make it, you know?”

O'Neal and McEnroe got married in 1986, however, recurring tensions between the two led to their divorce in 1994. Moreover, the American actress has discussed those tensions numerous times in the past.

"There were times we didn't think she was going to survive" John McEnroe's son on his mother Tatum O'Neal's recovery from the ordeal

Tatum O'Neal' at Premiere Of Broad Green Pictures' "The Dark Horse" - Arrivals - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to Entertainment in 2023, Tatum O'Neal and John McEnroe's son Kevin, shared that he feared for his mother's life during the ordeal. He even thought that his mother would never speak again.

"There were times we didn't think she was going to survive. At times, it was touch and go. I had to call my brother and sister and say she was thought to be blind, deaf, and potentially might never speak again."

Speaking to Variety in the aforementioned interview, Kevin shared that he believed in his mother's ability to fight the ordeal.

“There’s something in her that you can’t explain — that perseveres through even horrible situations she put herself in,” he told Variety.

Moreover, in the same interview, O'Neal admitted that she would never hurt herself with substance abuse in the future.

“Now I don’t want to hurt myself. Now I don’t want to fuc*ing take drugs again — I really don’t," Tatum O'Neal told Variety.

McEnroe and O'Neal are set to meet again at their son Kevin's wedding this June. Moreover, the 61-year-old revealed that she had no grudges against her ex-husband and that their impending reunion would go well.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
